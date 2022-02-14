Entertainment

People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.
Written by admin
People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.

People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.

People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.

Talking about Anupam Mittal, he told that he has known him for a long time. She said that she thought of raising money from him for Bharat Pe.

Shark Tank India is quite popular among the audience these days. The first season of the show is over. Ashneer Grover, one of the judges of the show, who is in a lot of discussion these days about his nature and speech. He is the most controversial judge of the show. Ashneer is the founder and managing director of fintech company Bharat Pay.

I speak Hindi so I am rude: Ashneer is in a lot of discussion about his rude comments. Talking about which he told that it may be that he speaks in Hindi. With this he said, “He does not know how to appear on the show. I speak Hindi so I am rude. English, which sounds very melodious, is not so with Hindi. Hindi is the language of the Poles, which the speaker speaks directly and talks on the issue.

Pitch prepared for Anupam: Talking about Anupam Mittal, he told that he has known him for a long time. She said that she had thought of raising money from him for Bharat Pe. Although he got the money from someone else. He told that he had prepared the pitch twice for Anupam.

Ashneer told that some auditions had to be given to appear in the show. Which included a mock pitch and an interview. After all this he was finalized as a shark. He said that before the show, he wanted to know who the judges were with him. When he comes to know that Vinita and Anupam are also his co-sharks. So he felt very happy, because Vinita was his college junior and he already knows Anupam.

READ Also  Agar Kuch Ho, Pehle Mujhe Ho

Let us tell you that last month, an alleged audio of Ashneer Grover went viral. After which he got into controversy. In fact, in that audio, he was heard talking indecently with an employee of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The matter caught fire as soon as this audio went viral. After this controversy, Ashneer took a long leave from Bharat Pay. The board appointed Alvarez & Marshall and the PWC to conduct a forensic audit of the company’s working and governance practices and submit their report.


#People #told #Ashneer #Grover #rude #speak #Hindi #language #sticks

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  What is drama? Complicated plan 'In danger!' To choose a new host

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment