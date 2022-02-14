People told Ashneer Grover as rude, then said – “I speak Hindi and this is the language of the sticks”.

Shark Tank India is quite popular among the audience these days. The first season of the show is over. Ashneer Grover, one of the judges of the show, who is in a lot of discussion these days about his nature and speech. He is the most controversial judge of the show. Ashneer is the founder and managing director of fintech company Bharat Pay.

I speak Hindi so I am rude: Ashneer is in a lot of discussion about his rude comments. Talking about which he told that it may be that he speaks in Hindi. With this he said, “He does not know how to appear on the show. I speak Hindi so I am rude. English, which sounds very melodious, is not so with Hindi. Hindi is the language of the Poles, which the speaker speaks directly and talks on the issue.

Pitch prepared for Anupam: Talking about Anupam Mittal, he told that he has known him for a long time. She said that she had thought of raising money from him for Bharat Pe. Although he got the money from someone else. He told that he had prepared the pitch twice for Anupam.

Ashneer told that some auditions had to be given to appear in the show. Which included a mock pitch and an interview. After all this he was finalized as a shark. He said that before the show, he wanted to know who the judges were with him. When he comes to know that Vinita and Anupam are also his co-sharks. So he felt very happy, because Vinita was his college junior and he already knows Anupam.

Let us tell you that last month, an alleged audio of Ashneer Grover went viral. After which he got into controversy. In fact, in that audio, he was heard talking indecently with an employee of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The matter caught fire as soon as this audio went viral. After this controversy, Ashneer took a long leave from Bharat Pay. The board appointed Alvarez & Marshall and the PWC to conduct a forensic audit of the company’s working and governance practices and submit their report.