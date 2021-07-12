People trolled aly goni sister during goa vacation, actor left twitter |

New Delhi: Bigg Boss fame Ali Goni is very active on social media. But now he is moving away from this social media, that too because of his sister. Yes, the actor has decided to distance himself from Twitter and he has taken this decision out of anger.

Ali’s Anger

Ali Goni has recently announced to close his social account. He has become very upset with the trolls and in annoyance, he also made many posts. He got angry with his sister being trolled and expressed anger in the latest post. Ali’s girlfriend Jasmine Bhasin has also made a special appeal to everyone by sharing the post on this matter.

took a break from social media

After seeing Ali Goni’s sister Ilham Goni’s Goa vacation, many trolls started targeting her. Ilham is celebrating vacation with Jasmine. At the same time, while replying to the trolls, Ali wrote in his post that he is upset with the people attacking the family and has now decided to take a break from social media.

Sister was spoken abusively

Ali (Aly Goni) has made many posts. He wrote in a post- ‘I saw some accounts abusing my sister and talking negative. I ignore these things, but it is not being ignored. Don’t even dare drag my family into this… I’m so angry right now, I can delete my account’.

Saw some accounts abusing my sister and saying negative things.. I use to ignore things.. but this is something I can’t ignore. Bloody don’t u dare drag my family here… I m so angry right now I might delete my account.. hell with this — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

asked people to spread love

After this, Ali (Aly Goni) tweeted and wrote- ‘I am leaving Twitter for some time. Lots of love to my people’. Jasmine Bhasin has also posted on this matter, she wrote- ‘I am neither blaming anyone nor misunderstanding anyone. Just requesting everyone to stay positive and stay calm. When I don’t react to toxic things, it goes away on its own. If you love me then only love will spread’.

I am going off Twitter for a while… lots of love to my people peace out — Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) July 11, 2021

Also read- Malaika Arora stepped out in torn jeans, didn’t even miss a chance to show off her abs

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to