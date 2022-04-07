People trolled Amitabh Bachchan for promoting Abhishek Bachchans film dasavin Big replied – Yes, what do people do? Amitabh Bachchan got trolled for promoting Abhishek’s film, then retaliated like this

Some people started trolling on social media because of promoting Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan for Abhishek Bachchan’s film. Big B has responded in his own style to the trollers. Big said- Yes I do, what will you do? Let us inform that Abhishek Bachchan’s film Tenth has been released on Netflix.

Amitabh Bachchan has praised Abhishek Bachchan’s film on Twitter and is constantly sharing the posters of the film. On this some people started trolling Amitabh Bachchan. In response, Amitabh Bachchan wrote on Twitter that “Yes sir, I do, congratulations, promotions, invocations, what will you do?”

Earlier, while sharing his father’s lines, Amitabh Bachchan had described Abhishek Bachchan as his successor. Big B wrote on Twitter that – “My son, being a son will not make me heir, whoever will be my heir will be my son!” Next to this Big B had written that “Abhishek you are my successor, just said it, said it!”

On social media, people are now giving their reactions to this tweet of Amitabh Bachchan. A user named Mohammad Mazhar wrote that “What will someone do for you, you too have come to the language of Baba (Ramdev), will the tail padega me?” A user named Shravan Sharma wrote that “No sir, we have to do nothing. I remember when the people of the country prayed together for your health, Indira ji had left the foreign tour, Rajiv ji had left the flight. You are the hero of that country, what can we do?

T 4243 – Yes sir, I do: congratulations, promotions, invocations!!!

What will you do~?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 6, 2022

A user named Anju Singh wrote that “Hey can’t we do anything, just tell that we are still getting oil in the car on loan or set the car on fire?” A user named Vivek Kumar Singh wrote that “Rightly said, innocent people can’t do anything but expect so much from their favorite hero to keep social responsibility in mind while choosing the campaign.”

Let us inform that Abhishek Bachchan’s film Tenth has been released on Netflix. Along with Abhishek, Nirmat Kaur and Yami Gautam are in lead roles in this film. The film is directed by Tushar Jalota. People say that Abhishek Bachchan has got full opportunity to show his talent in this film. The acting of Yami Gautam and Nirmat Kaur is also being praised a lot.