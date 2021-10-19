People used to go to see Sunny Deol’s film by filling them in trucks, the theater owner had called the director

Actor Sunny Deol’s film Gadar was released in the year 2001. To see this film, people used to come to the theater by filling them in trucks. Once the owner of the theater had called the director.

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol was born on 19 October 1956 in Saneyal village of Punjab. His childhood was also spent in this village. Sunny Deol started his career with the film Betaab. It proved to be a superhit film. After this he did many films, but the film Gadar released in the year 2001 proved to be a milestone in his career. Gadar broke all the earning records with the release.

The director of the film Anil Sharma also shared an anecdote related to it. Anil Sharma had told, ‘Gadar is a great blessing of the one above. There were 8 shows in the day of Ghadar. Despite this, 5000 people lived outside the theatre. People had reached the theater by filling them in trucks. Many times it happened that people started making a ruckus on not getting tickets for the film. Once someone told me that a thousand men had seats to sit in the theatre, so a thousand men used to stand.

Anil Sharma says, ‘Gadar’s charisma really happens only occasionally. Movies like Mother India, Sholay and Gadar are not made every day. It was not easy to do business of 200 crores in 2001. Some critics did not like the story of the film, so they did the same story. But after the release of the film, all those critics also got the answer. I got a call from Bhubaneshwar. It was said that there are more people standing outside than there are in the theatre. At first I was also scared if there was any riot.

Two pegs were planted with Sunny Deol: Anil Sharma had told that he and Sunny Deol never used to drink, but once there was a condition between us that if the mutiny hit, we would definitely put two pegs. When this film became a super hit, a special party was also organized for us. Me and Sunny sahib reached that party and both of us had planted two pegs there.

Let me tell you, in Gadar, apart from Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Amrish Puri were seen in the lead role. This was Ameesha Patel’s first film. After this film, Ameesha worked in many films, but could not do anything special.