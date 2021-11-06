People will continue to get free ration in Delhi, Kejriwal government announced, this demand from the center

The Delhi government has extended the free ration scheme till May next year. CM Kejriwal has announced this on Saturday.

The Kejriwal government of Delhi made a big announcement regarding free ration and said that the poor will continue to get free food grains in the state. Along with this, a demand has also been made from the Center to increase it.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that the Aam Aadmi Party government has decided to extend its free ration scheme by six months till May 2022. He said- “Inflation is at its peak. The common man is also struggling for two meals a day. Many people have lost their jobs due to Corona. Prime Minister, please extend the scheme of supply of free ration to the poor by six months. The Delhi government is extending its free ration scheme for another six months.”

CM Kejriwal’s demand comes after Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey’s statement that the Center has no proposal to extend the distribution of free ration through Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKY) beyond November 30. Is. The Delhi government distributes free ration to the beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act and PMGKY.

Delhi has more than 2,000 fair price shops for free ration and around 72.78 lakh beneficiaries along with 17.77 lakh ration card holders. Apart from subsidized food grains, free ration is also given to poor people through these ration shops.

This scheme was launched in March last year to overcome the crisis caused by Corona. Initially, the scheme was launched for April-June last year, but was later extended to November 30. In June 2021 itself, the PM had said that this scheme would be extended till November. In his speech on June 30, he had said that the government has to spend a total of Rs 1.5 lakh crore in distributing free ration in 8 months.

Earlier in UP also, CM Yogi had announced to give free food grains to the poor till March. CM Yogi had announced that 15 crore people would take advantage of this every month. Antyodaya card holder will get 35 kg of rice, wheat as well as pulses, oil and salt in the ration. Antyodaya card holder will also get sugar every month.