PEPFAR Is Still Without a Leader. H.I.V. Activists Want to Know Why.

The Biden administration has yet to appoint a leader for the Presidential Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, a $ 7 billion program that sets priorities for the fight against AIDS around the world, leaving countries that receive program funds without counseling during a particularly severe pandemic for those with HIV

PEPFAR is headed by a Global AIDS Coordinator, a cabinet-level position that was last filled by Dr Deborah Birx. Dr Birx served from April 2014 until February 2020, when she left to join the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Dr Angeli Achrekar, an MP, has served as PEPFAR’s interim leader since President Biden took office.

Global health experts have sharply criticized the delay in appointing a permanent chief. “Can’t we think about and act on two pandemics at the same time? asked Gregg Gonsalves, longtime HIV activist and epidemiologist at the Yale School of Public Health.

PEPFAR was launched in 2003 by President George W. Bush and has enjoyed bipartisan support ever since. Funds distributed by PEPFAR are used to support prevention and treatment programs, including voluntary male circumcision, as well as HIV testing and provision of antiretroviral therapy to people of all ages.