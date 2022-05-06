Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri Join Walker Scobell in This Fantasy Series For Disney+!



It looks like Disney has finally rounded out the main trio for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Walker Scobell, who is playing the titular character, will be joined by Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri who are playing the roles of Annabeth Chase and Grover Underwood. The series is being produced by the author of the novels as well. There is currently no set release date for the series. Percy Jackson And The Olympians: Walker Scobell to Play the Lead in Upcoming Disney+ Series.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Heroes in the making. 🗡⚡️🐐 Meet Annabeth, Percy, and Grover from #PercyJackson and The Olympians, an Original series coming to #DisneyPlus. @PercySeries pic.twitter.com/HMjdYoxob3 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) May 5, 2022

