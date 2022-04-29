Perfect Chris Paul, top-seeded Suns finish off Pelicans in Game 6



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Chris Paul has done so much in his 17 NBA seasons that it is almost impossible to rank his Mount Rushmore moments.

A title is short, perfection, however, can be hard to beat.

Paul was 14 for 14 in the series-final win at the Phoenix Suns’ 115-109 against the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night – the most field goal without a miss in an NBA playoff game.

“I had no idea,” said Paul, a former Pelican who finished with 33 points and eight assists. “I think at half time maybe I said I had to shoot a little bit more. But throughout the game, I was literally managing the game. I wasn’t taking hit checks. I don’t shoot enough to check hits.”

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Top pick Sun overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to finish the Pelicans in six games. Phoenix set up a second-round series with Dallas, a game-winning Thursday 6 after a 98-96 win over Utah.

Paul scored 19 points in the fourth quarter of Games 1 and 3 to give Phoenix the lead after trying to distribute the ball to his teammates in the first three quarters. Suns coach Monty Williams said it was difficult to place Paul’s achievements as a scorer, leader and game manager.

“I can’t even say because he did it so many times,” Williams said. “It’s probably No. 1 because it just happened, and I knew how special New Orleans was to him. He cares deeply about the city and the fans and the kids. It’s probably No. 1 because it just happened.”

Booker had no problem framing Paul’s performance.

“No one saw it – 14 for 14,” Booker said. “This is the first for all of us.”

Booker returned from a hamstring injury and hit a late 3-pointer that gave the Suns the lead for good – aptly, with the help of Paul.

After Brandon Ingram gave New Orleans his final lead, 104-103, in a reverse baseline layout at 2:00 left, he saw Paul Booker unprotected in the left wing and he made a 3-pointer to put Phoenix ahead 106-104. : 42 left.

Booker played for the first time in nine days after straining his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points in 5-of-12 shootings and five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

“It’s really nice to have him back,” Paul said. “Throughout the series, especially the last three matches, the pressure they put on us was tough. (Booker) was in that left wing and I don’t know if they forgot or didn’t understand who he was. But I saw how to move them. Done. “

“It also alerted me,” Booker said. “You don’t usually see that clearly.”

Dandre Aiton had 22 points for Phoenix in the 10-of-12 shooting.

The Suns closed the 10-point halftime deficit with a 77-74 lead with 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter. At the time, Paul was 10 out of 10 on the field and Aiton was 6 out of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans reached the final with an 85-82 lead using 11-5.

Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points and 11 assists.

New Orleans coach Willie Green, one of Paul’s close friends, said he didn’t need to be told how special Paul’s 14th night was.

“Don’t remind me of this moment,” he said with a smile. “I’m proud that we passed the test. I couldn’t ask for any better effort.”

Tip INS

Sons: Williams says Booker has improved his conditioning condition after recovering from a hamstring injury in the last few days playing one-on-one with assistant coach Jarrett Jack. “She was on the floor with Jack a few times, and she tried her best to get there,” Williams said.

Pelicans: The Pelicans beat the Suns 279-215 in the series.

Coming next

The Sons and Mavericks will open the second round on Monday night in Phoenix.