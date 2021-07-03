Perfect Viewer 5.0.1.2 APK for Android – Download



The Perfect Viewer app lets you easily touch up black and white photos and enable you to grid read images from comic books. Other than JPEG and PNG file types this image viewing app can easily detect and display files such as CBZ and CBR.

You can also view PDF files in Page mode, Vertical scroll mode, and get a Horizontal scroll mode. Easily set a reading style when you read a comic a novel or just a scrollable piece of document. Users can set the book read style and change pages from left to right. Or right to left whichever one suits you best.

Perfect Viewer app comes has a file explorer that can bookmark specific folders and files. A variety of effects are available to edit images, such as the Hue/Saturation and crop tools, and the 3x magnifier to read small wording on comic book images. When reading comics you have five view modes Full size, Fit Screen, Fit Width, Fit Height, Fixed size, Stretch.

Download the Perfect Viewer to read anime comics on your phone.

With the Perfect viewer app, the control schemes were created to match specific activities, such as reading manga. And the design options give you a totally unique experience. With their ability to customize objects such as your battery and clock toolbar. All the manga fans can also check out the Manga Rock app for free anime comics.

When scrolling different images in Perfect Viewer you need a perfect scroll table that why you get Support for Left-to-right & right-to-left image reading. Having a hard time focusing on those small fonts just pinch to zoom & use the fling gesture. You can also read files from online cloud services such as Google Cloud, Dropbox, etc.

The Perfect Viewer app is a perfect ebook reader and supports file formats such as EPUB, HTML, TXT. Easily download this image viewer app by clicking the download button. Install the APK file for Perfect Viewer once the download finishes and read all the data on your mobile to get everything sorted in the app’s library.