Permanent seat in Security Council: Permanent seat of UNSC is India’s top priority, says Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala

Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala on Saturday said that the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and securing a permanent seat in it was India’s top priority. He also said that emphasis would be placed on intergovernmental procedures and document-based dialogue under the chairmanship of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Abdullah Shahid.After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Shringala told reporters that during his tenure as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, India would continue to work towards expanding the United Nations.

He said, “Permanent seats in the UNSC and expansion in the Security Council are India’s top priorities.”

The Foreign Secretary said that India’s candidature (for a permanent seat at the UNSC) has received support from many countries that share India’s sentiments.

Answering the question of a system based on rules, he said, “Quad (a group of four countries) is an international system based on rules. Quad means a free, open, transparent, inclusive, prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Shringala had on Friday said that US President Joe Biden also wanted India to get a permanent seat in the Security Council. The UNSC currently has five permanent members. These include the US, Russia, China, France and the UK. India is one of the 10 non-permanent countries.