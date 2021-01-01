Permission for Brazilian football: After a long time in Brazil, fans are allowed to enter the stadium for club football

Nearly 7,000 fans of Flamengo, one of Brazil’s leading domestic football teams, were in the stadium for the second leg of the Copa Libertadores’ pre-quarter-final match, where the home team won a stunning 4-1 victory over Argentina’s Defensa y Justicia. Entering them gave them a chance to celebrate. It was the first club-level football match to be played in a Brazilian stadium since March last year in the presence of spectators.Flamengo secured a place in the last eight with a 5-1 total lead in Brasilia on Wednesday. Local Governor Ebenez Rocha had allowed 18,000 fans to attend but slow ticket sales and strict Covid-19 protocol prevented many fans from reaching the stadium.

To get to the stadium, fans needed to prove that they were fully vaccinated and tested negative for the Covid-19 two days ago. Earlier, on July 10, 4,500 fans took part in the final of the Copa Amrica at the Maracan स् Stadium. Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in this match.

