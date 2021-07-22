Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact: How to unlock, use, and more details

Genshin Impact 2.0 has finally released Inazuma, and players are now able to explore the region as much as they want. With so much land available, players will definitely want to grab the most important unlocks first, and the Perpetual Mechanical Array is worth unlocking, especially if players are trying to level up their Ayaka. Reaching this boss does take a bit of exploration, so players should make sure they are ready to take it on before heading to the Perpetual Mechanical Array.Genshin Impact: How to unlock the Perpetual Mechanical Array The actual method of unlocking the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact is pretty simple, but players will need to spend some time traversing Inazuma to get to it. Players will also need to complete the first set of quests in Inazuma to have the ability to leave the starting island of Ritou. Once players are free from Ritou, they can begin heading towards the icon on the map that signifies the Perpetual Mechanical Array. Playters will want to head to Jinren Island (Image via Genshin Impact)Players will need to make it to Jinren Island, and they can use the useful boat waypoint that is nearby. Once players reach Jinren Island, they can find a Thunder Sakura Bough that is beneath a mysterious portal. The Thunder Sakura Bough players will need to interact with (Image via IWinToLose Gaming) Players can activate this bough to gain an Electrogranum and use this to interact with the Electro Spheres nearby, which will propel players into the portal where they will face the Perpetual Mechanical Array.Fighting the Perpetual Mechanical Array:Lawan boss baru. Perpetual mechanical array pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/Tf8niLegnK— Aɪᴍᴀɴ (@kazzxu) July 21, 2021The Perpetual Mechanical Array is a new boss that has been introduced in Inazuma, and players facing off against it will need to keep their wits about them, as this boss hits hard. Once players drop it below a certain amount of HP, it will release several smaller robots that players will need to disable to continue to defeat the boss. Once these minions are defeated, players can finish off the boss to gain rewards by spending Resin as usual. Perpetual Mechanical Array rewards: A core obtained after defeating the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)Players will receive the standard boss rewards from defeating the Perpetual Mechanical Array, including several Artifacts and the new Perpetual Heart item, which is one of Ayaka’s ascension materials.i think perpetual mechanical array has a crush on me pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/eVooDMGedv— dev ! ayaka haver (@iHugMona) July 21, 2021Players who want to level up their Ayaka will need to farm this new boss, so it is important for them to make sure they unlock the Perpetual Mechanical Array in Genshin Impact.Inazuma has brought tons of new enemy types and items, and the Perpetual Mechanical Array is a boss that many players will need to defeat. Players should make sure to unlock this difficult boss in Genshin Impact.Also read: Genshin Impact Ayaka build guide: best weapons, artifacts, and more 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply