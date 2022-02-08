Perry Goyal Once part Of Virat Kohli World Champion Team, He deliberately left Cricket, Now Manage Hotel chain

Peri Goel was part of the Under-19 World Cup champion team led by Virat Kohli in 2008. However, he has been away from the cricket field for the past decade. Originally from Patiala, Peri Goyal is handling the business of his family. This includes the hotel chain and real estate business started by his father Radhe Shyam Goyal.

Perry Goyal told the Indian Express, ‘As a cricketer, leads a different life. It is often different from what is happening in the outside world. I took the decision to quit cricket very consciously. I always believed that the goal should not be just to get into a team, but to play 50-100 matches. When I could not achieve it, I decided to leave.’

“Initially it took me some time to understand things like approval, construction process, sales network, but with time I learned it,” says Peri Goel, who holds an MBA in Family Business Management from SP Jain Institute, Mumbai. Peri Goel was a wicket-keeper batsman. He started training under the supervision of coach Mahesh Inder Singh, father of Ritender Singh Sodhi.

Peri Goyal played in the Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 teams for Punjab, but did not get a chance to play for the senior team of the state. However, he represented PCA in the Buchi Babu Cricket Tournament. The ICC 2008 Under-19 World Cup is his only international tournament.

During his U-17 days, Perry Goel first saw Virat Kohli during a tournament in Patiala. He told, ‘Virat Kohli scored a double century there. Later, when I was a part of the U-17 India camp, Virat came to participate in the U-19 zonal tournament. After that tournament, India’s Under-19 team was to be selected for the tour of England and Virat’s form was not good.

Peri Goel said, “A day before the team announcement, some teammates talked about Virat Kohli’s poor form. Then Virat replied, I will score a double century and will be on the flight to England. The same thing happened the next day. In the Under-19 World Cup, Perry Goel did not play a single match, as wicketkeeper Shreevats Goswami played all the games.

Peri Goyal said, ‘The tournament happened when my only sister was to get married. I could not even attend the wedding. I regret that.’ Peri Goel says, ‘Shreevats did well in the earlier tournaments, he was the first choice wicketkeeper. Our coach Dave Whatmore said the same thing and I understand.

He told, ‘We also understood that the victory of the team is also ours. Whenever my mother used to call, she would only ask me to bring home the World Cup. He didn’t even talk about my sister’s wedding.

Perry Goyal keeps in touch with his 2008 Under-19 teammates through social media. “I joined Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) management in 2015. Met most of his Under-19 teammates during IPL. We all keep in touch through social media and share our happy moments.

Peri Goyal said, ‘Recently when Virat left the captaincy, we all supported his move.’ For Peri Goel, winning the Under-19 World Cup is a different memory. He told, ‘Cricket taught me discipline. This helped me a lot. I had taken the Indian tricolor to Malaysia with me. My biggest memory is to wave the tricolor with my teammates after winning the trophy.