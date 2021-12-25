Person Shot Dead In Apparent Home Invasion In Southampton – Gadget Clock

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Authorities are investigating an apparent deadly home invasion in Southampton.

Southampton police say they received a 911 call at 8:46 a.m. about a burglary at a residence on Roses Grove Road.

Responding officers found a man shot dead when they arrived. His identity has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (631) 852-6392 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.