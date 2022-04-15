Person shot outside DaBaby’s North Carolina home, police say



Rapper Dabby was shot and wounded on a football field outside his North Carolina home, authorities said Thursday. Another person who called 911 told police that the victim was an intruder, according to the report.

Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told the Associated Press that Dabby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was at home with at least one person at the time. The chief did not say who fired the shots or who fired the shots, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injured man’s injuries were not life-threatening.

“I shot him in the leg,” an unidentified man told police, according to audio of a 911 call to WSOC-TV.

“Okay. And why did you do that?” Ask the sender.

According to WSOC-TV, the man told the sender, “He is infiltrating my property.” “I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here for. What he’s here for. He’ll be neutral until you get here.”

Troutman, located in Eredel County, 35 miles north of Charlotte.

Kirk has a history of shooting incidents. In 2010, he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon after a fatal shooting at a Walmart in Huntersville, North Carolina, just south of Troutman. He did not have to face any charges during the shooting.

Police arrested the rapper last year after he took a loaded gun to a high-end store on Rodeo Drive.

Troutman police did not immediately respond to a request for comment hours later.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.