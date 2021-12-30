personal data can be leaked from the saved photo in the phone do this setting to avoid

iPhone is considered to be the most reliable smartphone in terms of data protection. But a small mistake by you can steal your important data from your iPhone and the photos and videos taken by you help in data theft. Actually whenever you shoot photo yo video from iPhone. So all of them are stored in your iPhone. Which the smartphone saves as metadata. This metadata creates trouble for you. Because when you take a photo from iPhone, your location, city name and other things are also automatically saved with it. Which later comes in great use for people stealing data. Let us know, how you can secure the data stored in your iPhone.

This feature is available in iPhone 15 – Metadata can of course cause many problems. But it is also very useful. Without it, nothing can be stored in your iPhone. But if a hacker gets access to your metadata. So he can steal a lot of information through your photos and videos.

Whereas in iPhone 15, Apple has given the option to erase the location found through metadata. Through which you can secure your data. But for this, you have to make a slight change in the settings of the iPhone.

What is Metadata? Let us tell you that the hidden information in every picture taken on the iPhone is as a batch. Which is stored in metadata in EXIF ​​file. In which the location and date of shooting of photos and videos taken by you are. That’s why metadata is a very secure part. If it goes into the wrong hands, then many important information related to you can be leaked. Let us know how to keep it safe.

How to Remove Location Information of iPhone Photos – iPhone photos and videos have a map. showing the approximate location. You can delete it in few steps. Let us know about these steps..