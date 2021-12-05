Personal Data Protection Bill 2019: What are the provisions related to it? Personal Data Protection Bill 2019: What are the provisions related to it? – Personal Data Protection Bill 2019: What are the provisions related to it?

In today’s digital age, when some information related to every human being is present on any digital platform, then it seems to be true that data is gold in today’s era. The Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 has been brought amidst many controversies related to data. Its draft has been prepared by BN Srikrishna Committee. in this There are four essential definitions:

1 – Data Principal – User whose data is being used.

2 – Data Fiduciary – The company by which the data is being stored and transferred.

3 – Data Transfer – Transfer of data from one user to another.

4 – Data Localization – To store or transfer data within a certain limit.

The Bill has classified data into three parts:

1- Personal Data – Personal information that is related to a particular person, such as the person’s name, address, age and photo etc.

2- Sensitive Personal Data – Information that is private as well as sensitive and it is not appropriate to disclose to everyone such as information related to caste, class, transgender status and health etc.

3- Critical Personal Data – Information that can be private, but is necessary for the government.

Provisions of the Bill:

The following are some of the provisions of this bill:

1- Sensitive personal information cannot be sent outside the country’s borders without the permission of the Data Protection Officer.

2- Some exceptions in which data can be used without the consent of the person are whistle blowing, illegal activities, maintaining law and order, etc.

3- A Data Protection Officer to be appointed by the company who will work with the Data Protection Authority constituted by the Centre.

4- In other cases, the right to use and transfer your data will be in the hands of the person himself.

5- Any contravention shall attract penal process by fine of two per cent of the turnover or five crore rupees in small cases and four per cent or 15 crore rupees in major cases.

