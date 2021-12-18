Personal loan is needed these banks are giving loans at the lowest interest Know how much interest rate will have to be paid

People have to pay more interest on personal loan, due to which people are searching where to get personal loan at low interest. Where with more loan, the interest is also less and also safe. If you also want to take a similar personal loan, then here is information about some banks, which give you more loan with less interest and security is also complete.

These banks are giving loans at low interest

Personal loan interest rates vary from bank to bank. IDBI Bank offers personal loan interest rates starting from 8.15% to 14%. They offer loans ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 5 lakh for 12-60 months. Thereafter State Bank of India (SBI) personal loan rates start at 9.6% and go up to 15.65%, offering between Rs 25,000 to Rs 20 lakh for 6-72 months.

Union Bank gives loans ranging from Rs 5 to 15 lakhs at an interest rate of 8.90 to 13.00 per cent over a period of 60 months. Punjab National Bank can also offer loans up to Rs 10 lakh with an initial interest of 8.90% with interest up to 14.45% over a period of 60 months. Similarly, Indian Bank gives interest ranging from 9.05% to 13.65% for loans ranging from 50 thousand to 5 lakhs over a period of 12 to 36 months.

Similarly, Punjab and Sind Bank offers loans from 1 lakh to 3 lakh with an interest rate of 9.35% – 11.50% over a tenure of 60 months. On the other hand, Bank of Baroda offers loans ranging from 50 thousand to 10 lakhs at interest rates ranging from 9.75% to 15.60% during a period of 48 to 60 months.

Who is eligible for Personal Loan?

Personal loan eligibility requirements differ from one bank to another. According to the SBI website, to be eligible for a personal loan, you must have a minimum monthly income of Rs 15,000, irrespective of whether you have a salary account with the bank or not. Your credit score can also play an important role in deciding your eligibility for a personal loan. Applicants age should be between 21 to 60 years, who have worked for at least 2 years with at least 1 year with current employer.

What are the charges involved in personal loan?

A bank or NBFC charges processing fee, stamp duty and other regulatory charges on a personal loan. Also, depending on the lender, pre-payment or pre-closure charges are levied.