personal loan these bank offers at lowest interest rate know details

Documents like 3 months payslip, Form 16 and income tax return of the previous year have to be submitted to avail the loan. At the same time, people doing business have to show ITR and audit of two years.

A personal loan comes in handy when we are in dire need of money. Many times people have to pay more interest on personal loans. So today we will tell you about some such banks where loan is available at low interest rate and it is also safe.

Let us first know who gets a personal loan and how this loan is given by banks. Generally, personal loans are given without any kind of guarantee. This means that we do not have to pledge anything for this loan. This loan is given according to the repayment capacity of the customer. For example, according to the SBI website, your minimum monthly income should be Rs 15,000 to be eligible for a personal loan.

Your income and credit score are checked by the bank before giving the loan. Checking your eligibility is also very important to take a loan. You can also use personal loan eligibility calculator for this. With this you can get information about the loan amount and EMI.

Now we are telling you about some banks where personal loan is available at low interest rate. Like Union Bank, Punjab National Bank, Central Bank provide personal loan at 8.90%. Apart from this, SBI 9.60%, Bank of Maharashtra 9.45%, IDBI 9.50% provides loan. At the same time, some banks also provide loans at the rate of 11-12.50 percent.

(Disclaimer: These figures are from bankbazaar.com. These figures are as of December 28, 2021.)

Keep these things in mind before taking a loan

Before applying, check whether you have all the required documents or not. Also, make sure that your documents are correct.

Avoid applying for multiple loans at the same time, it also affects your credit score.