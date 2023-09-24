Pet Rescue Saga 1.300.21 APK for Android – Download



Pet Rescue Saga is a great drag-and-drop game. Your aim is to find and explode the boxes that are side by side or upside-down on the same color, and you can save the captive animals. The graphics are 2D and the sound quality is good. The cute animals you can save from evil are waiting for your help.

Match two or more blocks of the same color to clear the level and save the pets from the evil Pet Snatchers. Moves are limited so plan them carefully. Your puzzle skills will be tested with hours of block busting fun. Pet Rescue Saga is completely free to play but some in-game items such as extra moves or lives will require payment.

Challenge yourself to this puzzling saga on your own or Take on this puzzling Saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the highest score. The game has over a hundred levels, each of which presents the challenge of breaking up sequences of colored blocks. Doing so is as easy as scrolling over a group of blocks of the same color. The goal is to get each of the animals on top of the blocks down to the ground. Doing so will earn you extra points, giving you access to the three stars available in each level.

Pet Rescue Saga is a tasteful puzzle game that is composed of challenging, funny parts to play. The adventures of various animals and creatures awaits you in a fantastic world. Even after playing for hours, it will be really hard to give up because it will add up as soon as you are able to learn this game that is enjoyable. You’ll be satisfied with the graphics that contain stunning details. Candy Crush is also an entertaining puzzle game.

Winning bonus prizes will mean placing you in the upper ranks with more points for you to play. You will also get many cute animals such as dogs, rabbits and so on. Along with elements that increase the level of excitement around objects such as jewels, bombs, cages, locks and keys.

Game features:

Eye-catching graphics and colorful game-play.

Diamonds, exploding bombs, colorful paint pots, locked animal cages and much more. Spectacular boosters and bonus rewards unlocked after many levels.

Lovable pets of all varieties, puppies, bunnies, piglets and many more.

Hundreds of pet puzzling levels more added every 2 weeks.

Leader boards to watch your friends and competitors.

Easy and fun to play, challenging to master.

Spectacular boosters and bonus rewards unlocked after many levels.

Easily sync the game between devices and unlock full game features when connected to the Internet.