Pete Alonso tackled by coach during wild brawl at Mets-Cardinals game



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Tensions erupted during a game between the New York Mets and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon, leading to a wild bench-clearing brawl and chaotic scene at Bush Stadium.

The Mets are currently leading the MLB among the batsmen who have been hit on the pitch this season, which was discussed by several players and manager Buck Schultz after he belted three batters against the Cardinals on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, frustration erupted between the two teams when Mets reliever Eoin Lopez threw a 94-mile fastball near Nolan Arenado’s head.

After the pitch, Arenado was heard to say, “Do it again.” After a few seconds, both the bench and the bullpen clear and the collision increases as they approach each other on the field.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

During the turmoil, Cardinal’s first base coach, Stubby Clap Mets, saw all-star Pete Alonso handle the situation.

“I’m a big, strong man,” Alonso told reporters after the game. “If I wanted to keep someone in the hospital, I could easily, but I was trying to save my boys.”

Cardinal manager Oliver Marmal said he had no problem with Clapp’s action, which came out during the game.

“I don’t see any problem with that,” Marmal said. “I’ve seen it several times before I’ve been here, and he’s preventing their guy from climbing on top of one of us.”

The Cardinals won 10-5 after Cardinal pitcher Genesis Cabrera belted Jets Davis, the Mets’ third baseman, in the eighth inning of the competition.

Tuesday’s game saw three Mets players drown due to the pitch. Later, New York right-hander Chris Basit targeted the MLB, arguing that it was compromising the safety of his players.

METS’s Buck Schwalter calls for change in batter injuries by wild pitch, thinks sticky crackdown is responsible

“It’s very annoying to see your teammates constantly hitting, and that’s what happens if you hit a certain pitch, but the amount of head injuries we’re hitting is incredible,” Basit later told reporters. Game, via SNY.

On Tuesday, Cardinal pitcher Jordan Hicks drilled Dominic Smith in the second inning before Alonso hit Cody Whitley’s helmet in the eighth inning, when the benches and bullpen began to clear.

Mets outfielder Sterling Marte was later hit by Aaron Brooks in the ninth, although the base load led to the final score. The Mets won 3-0.

Basit argued that the source of the problem was league baseball, which he said was “all different.”

“I had some intimate calls tonight, and I was hit in the face [by a ball] And I never want to do that with anyone, but MLB has a big problem with baseball. They are bad. Everyone in the league knows this. Every pitcher knows it. They’re bad, ”Basit said.“ They don’t care. MLB don’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We told them our problems and they didn’t care. “

For Alonso, this is the second time this season he has pitched a helmet. He passed his concussion test after the game on Tuesday.

“Hitting the toes or the knees is one thing, but we’re getting a lot of balls in the head and neck, and it’s just not good. Not good,” added Schwalter. “You think about your players, and right and wrong and not knowing what you have, you get to a point where it’s about protecting your players. We’re lucky. You’re talking about a pitch that broke his helmet. It’s not. Well, I’m not happy. “