Pete Butigieg wants to retire the phrase “save the planet”.

Speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Transport Secretary Shri. Butigig said the conversation around climate change should be re-focused on whether the planet can sustain life. “We’re trying to save lives,” he said.

Mr. Butigieg was joined by Catherine Heho, an environmental scientist at Texas Tech University, who often talks about how to effectively communicate the science of climate change.

She said, “The planet will revolve around the sun for a long time after you leave. “The planet doesn’t need you. We need this planet. “

The talks, in the context of global climate change negotiations, were part of a high-level discussion on Tuesday on ways to reduce emissions in the transport sector. Air pollution from roads, railways, ships and airplanes accounts for about 24 percent of total global emissions and is growing rapidly.