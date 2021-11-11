Pete Buttigieg Says U.S. ‘Focused’ on Reducing Auto Emissions
Pete Butigieg wants to retire the phrase “save the planet”.
Speaking at the United Nations Climate Change Summit in Glasgow, Transport Secretary Shri. Butigig said the conversation around climate change should be re-focused on whether the planet can sustain life. “We’re trying to save lives,” he said.
Mr. Butigieg was joined by Catherine Heho, an environmental scientist at Texas Tech University, who often talks about how to effectively communicate the science of climate change.
She said, “The planet will revolve around the sun for a long time after you leave. “The planet doesn’t need you. We need this planet. “
The talks, in the context of global climate change negotiations, were part of a high-level discussion on Tuesday on ways to reduce emissions in the transport sector. Air pollution from roads, railways, ships and airplanes accounts for about 24 percent of total global emissions and is growing rapidly.
Mr Butigig said in an interview that he was looking at a $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package that the US House and Senate have recently passed on in view of climate change. The Department of Transportation will oversee hundreds of billions of dollars in improvements to roads, railways and bridges – if green technology is not adequately incorporated, emissions could increase.
“We’re paying close attention to the climate consequences of the choices we’re making,” he said. In addition to the road expansion, the bill also provides funding for public transportation, bike lanes and a new electric vehicle charging station, Butigig said.
But the United States has not joined the international pledge to speed up the operation of vehicles running on gasoline and diesel, Mr. Butigig said Tuesday, adding that the Biden administration is “focused on what we are doing at home.”
Six automakers and about 30 countries have pledged to stop selling new gasoline and diesel-powered vehicles worldwide by 2040 – and by 2035 “in the leading markets” – faster than the Biden administration has asked for.
Mr Biden has signed an executive order aimed at ensuring that 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States by 2030 are electric, with the support of major automakers.
“Different countries are obviously taking different approaches,” Mr Butigig said. “We have to do what is right for the United States and support international action. I think that’s the balance, that we’re going to strike. “
Britain, Canada and India, along with the states of California and Washington, have joined the pledge.
