Pete Davidson gives the pandemic props for ‘getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives’ on SNL



Pete Davidson took a serious dig at Chrissy Teigen throughout this week’s episode of Saturday Evening Stay.

‘If there’s one advantage of the pandemic apart from getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives…’ the comic, 27, joked throughout the collection’ usually political Weekend Replace section.

Teigen has come below fireplace in current weeks after abusive tweets made by the 35-year-old in 2011 had been uncovered, together with one tweet urging a then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, now 26, to kill themselves.

Ouch! Pete Davidson took a serious dig at Chrissy Teigen throughout this week’s episode of Saturday Evening Stay

‘If there’s one advantage of the pandemic apart from getting Chrissy Teigen out of our lives…’ the comic, 27, joked throughout the collection’ usually political Weekend Replace section

Regardless of calling her out by identify, Davidson didn’t take his Teigen joke any additional as he accomplished the the rest of his monologue.

Stodden – who’s nonbinary and goes by ‘they’ pronouns – not too long ago revealed that Teigen nonetheless hasn’t apologized to them privately and has referred to as for her to lose her profitable branding offers, warning firms that it is ‘not a superb look’ to be ‘aligning with somebody who encourages a minor to commit suicide.’

Bloomingdale’s has change into the newest model to drop Chrissy Teigen over her 2011 Twitter messages.

Teigen was attributable to signal a contract to host a promotional occasion at the division retailer however it was torn up at the final minute.

An insider instructed Web page Six on Tuesday: ‘They beautiful a lot had it collectively however they needed to cancel it’.

Beneath fireplace: Teigen has come below fireplace in current weeks after abusive tweets made by the 35-year-old in 2011 had been uncovered, together with one tweet urging a then 16-year-old Courtney Stodden, now 26, to kill themselves; Teigen pictured in 2016

It comes as little shock given Bloomingdale’s is owned by the identical mother or father firm as Macy’s, which pulled Teigen’s cookware line earlier this week.

The Macy’s web site additionally now not shows her cookware line Cravings by Chrissy Teigen – which she launched with them completely in 2019 – however it’s nonetheless promoting three of her cookbooks.

Goal say the partnership ended at the finish of 2020 and has nothing to do with the controversy.

‘We made the mutual resolution in December to now not carry the cookware line, given our continued focus on manufacturers we develop and that may solely be discovered at Goal,’ the firm mentioned in a press release.

Teigen got here below fireplace final week after Stodden revealed the former mannequin and spouse of John Legend despatched abusive messages in the previous telling them to commit suicide.

Nonetheless ready: No apology? Stodden – who’s nonbinary and goes by ‘they’ pronouns – not too long ago revealed that Teigen nonetheless hasn’t apologized to them privately and has referred to as for her to lose her profitable branding offers, warning firms that it is ‘not a superb look’ to be ‘aligning with somebody who encourages a minor to commit suicide’; Stodden pictured in 2017

In 2011, Teigen revealed a barrage of unearthed tweets telling then-16-year-old Stodden to ‘fall asleep endlessly’

In 2011, Teigen revealed a barrage of tweets telling then-16-year-old Stodden to ‘fall asleep endlessly’.

Stodden mentioned this was solely half of the image, saying Teigen would additionally ‘privately DM me and inform me to kill myself.’

Teigen responded final Wednesday posting a prolonged apology on Twitter saying she was ‘mortified’ by her previous habits and had tried to succeed in out to Stodden to apologize.

Stodden hit again at Teigen’s declare that she apologized privately, saying ‘she mentioned she did, however she did not’.

‘She apologized on Twitter however I used to be blocked from the apology so could not actually see it however a number of folks despatched it to me,’ they mentioned.

Teigen addressed the controversy on her Twitter account final Wednesday as she penned a prolonged apology

‘I really feel if she was sincerely sorry she would have at the least obtained in contact with me privately. She mentioned she did however she did not.’

Stodden demanded Teigen lose all her profitable offers with manufacturers instantly and referred to as for a boycott of any that keep on with the embattled star.

‘Vrbo, Goal, Paypal… I feel ought to actually rethink aligning with somebody who promotes violence and encourages a minor to commit suicide,’ mentioned Stodden.

‘That’s disgusting and it is not a superb look. Fortunately we have now a alternative the place we spend our cash.’

Stodden urged manufacturers to ‘rethink’ their affiliation with Teigen as they despatched a message to different victims of on-line abuse and bullying.

Stodden first discovered fame in 2011 once they had been simply 16, after marrying actor Doug Hutchison, who was 50 at the time. They’re seen in 2013 above

The previous teen bride mentioned they had been doubtful about the intention behind Teigen’s apology and posted a picture displaying that they had been blocked by the mannequin on Twitter

‘I’m dwelling proof that you could get by harassment and bullying. I feel anyone coping with a bully – you might be so worthy and irrespective of how in energy that bully is or how widespread that bully is, life is all the time value dwelling.

‘And it is actually terrible to really feel such as you’re dispensable and your life is dispensable. I actually assume the manufacturers must rethink that.’

Apart from Goal and Macy’s, trip rental agency Vrbo introduced final week the Teigen-Legend household had struck a deal to be its first-ever ‘Household in Residence’ with a brand new advert and a model new Legend adaptation of a basic music.

Stodden revealed final week that Teigen had despatched them abusive direct messages the place she instructed the former teen bride to commit suicide.

‘[Chrissy] would not simply publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a mud nap’ however would privately DM me and inform me to kill myself. Issues like, ‘I am unable to wait for you to die,” they mentioned.

A ‘dust nap’ alludes to a lifeless particular person’s burial.

Not a superb look: Stodden – who’s nonbinary and goes by ‘they’ pronouns – not too long ago revealed that Teigen nonetheless hasn’t apologized to them privately and has referred to as for her to lose her profitable branding offers, warning firms that it is ‘not a superb look’ to be ‘aligning with somebody who encourages a minor to commit suicide’

Teigen had been attributable to make an look at Bloomingdales however it has been canceled

Teigen publicly tweeted about Stodden a number of instances in 2011 as nicely.

‘My Friday fantasy: you. dust nap. mmmmmm child,’ one of the tweets learn.

One other tweet from Teigen to Stodden said: ‘go. to sleep. endlessly.’

In different tweets she instructed the then 16-year-old ‘I hate you’ and requested ‘what drug makes you try this together with your mouth?’

It isn’t clear what triggered Teigen to compose the public assaults on Stodden, who had gained notoriety for marrying Inexperienced Mile actor Doug Hutchinson, who was 51.

Teigen revealed an apology on Twitter Wednesday saying she was ‘ashamed and utterly embarrassed’ by her actions.

Chrissty Teigen has been dumped from retail large Macy’s along with her Cravings kitchen line of cookware faraway from the retailer’s web site

Guests to Macy’s web site wanting for Chrissy Teigen’s merchandise had been met with white house

‘Not lots of individuals are fortunate sufficient to be held accountable for all their previous bulls*** in entrance of the total world. I am mortified and unhappy at who I was.’

She added: ‘I used to be an insecure, consideration looking for troll. I’m ashamed and utterly embarrassed at my habits however that…is nothing in comparison with how I made Courtney really feel.’

Teigen concluded: ‘And I’m so sorry I allow you to guys down. I’ll endlessly work on being higher than I used to be 10 years in the past, 1 yr in the past, 6 months in the past.’

However Stodden fired again that Teigen ‘by no means’ reached out to them privately to apologize for the abusive tweets and direct messages that she despatched in 2011.

‘I settle for her apology and forgive her. However the fact stays the identical, I’ve by no means heard from her or her camp in non-public,’ wrote Stodden by way of Instagram on Wednesday.

Stodden additionally mentioned that they had been ‘blocked’ by Teigen on Twitter so – whereas she put the apology out to the public – Stodden couldn’t see it.

Some time again: Goal say the partnership ended at the finish of 2020 and has nothing to do with the controversy; Chrissy pictured in 2020

‘In reality, she blocked me on Twitter,’ Stodden wrote, adopted by a screengrab displaying that they had been unable to view Chrissy’s account attributable to being allegedly blocked.

‘All of me desires to consider this can be a honest apology, however it looks like a public try to save lots of her partnerships with Goal and different manufacturers who’re realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a damaged file,’ Stodden added.

Stodden first made the claims in opposition to the mannequin as early as April final yr in an Instagram put up saying they felt bullied by her.

‘I am going by lots proper now behind closed doorways and I am coming to lots of, form of like, revelations I suppose about the decisions that I made but in addition that the adults made round me once I was a minor and obtained married,’ Stodden mentioned.

‘This video is certainly calling out Chrissy Teigen. She stalked me. She harassed me. She bullied me, and bear in mind, I used to be a minor.’

In March this yr, Chrissy Teigen revealed she was quitting Twitter (although would later rejoin) amid a string of detrimental feedback from trolls

‘She would name me a w**re, a sl*t, she would inform me she hated me. Each identify in the ebook she referred to as me,’ Stodden went on to say.

In March this yr, Stodden criticized Teigen and referred to as her out for being a hypocrite for quickly leaving Twitter over detrimental feedback, when she herself had made such disparaging remarks in direction of Stodden.

The mannequin and singer claimed ‘bullying’ by Teigen on social media.

Teigen revealed she was quitting Twitter (although would later rejoin) amid a string of detrimental feedback from trolls, which the mannequin mentioned had left her feeling ‘deeply bruised.’

At the time of Teigen’s temporary departure from Twitter, Stodden introduced up a 2011 tweet from the mannequin which learn: ‘Saying Courtney Stodden’s FB web page obtained shut down for being too horny is like saying the Nazi’s had been simply meanies. As in, not fairly.’