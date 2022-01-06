Peter Bogdanovich, Director Of ‘Last Picture Show’ And ‘Paper Moon,’ Dies At 82 – CBS Los Angeles

World

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Peter Bogdanovich, director of “The Last Picture Show” and “Paper Moon,” has died at 82, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Thursday.

GettyImages 1170426600

Peter Bogdanovich attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures “It Chapter Two” at Regency Village Theatre on August 26, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

Bogdanovich’s daughter told THR her father died early Thursday of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles.

The iconic director’s 1971 film The Last Picture Show earned eight Academy Awards nominations.

Bogdanovich’s honors from the film’s nominations included directing and adapted screenplay.

Cloris Leachman and Ben Johnson won supporting acting awards for the film.

Bogdanovich is survived by daughters Antonia and Sashy, and three grandchildren.

