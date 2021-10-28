Peter Gunz Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth



What Is Peter Gunz’s Net Worth?

Peter Gunz is an American rapper and reality television personality who has a net worth of $500 thousand. Gunz rose to popularity as a member of The Bronx-based rap group Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz in the late ’90s. The group’s biggest hit was 1997’s “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby),” which reached #9 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 chart and sold over a million copies.

He was born Peter Cory Pankey on January 6, 1969. Gunz is also known for his time as a cast member on the VH1 reality series “Love and Hip Hop: New York,” which he starred on from 2013 to 2020. Peter has also appeared in the films “The Fearless Two” (2019), “Time Matters” (2019), and “Asbury Park” (2021) and the television series “Love & Hip Hop: Check Yourself” (2013–2015) and “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” (2018). In 1999, Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz earned a Soul Train Award nomination for Best R&B/Soul or Rap New Artist.

Career

Originally known as The Gunrunners, Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz made their debut on the track “Can’t Get Enough” on the 1996 Whodini album “Six” and helped write two other songs on the album. Gunz and Shaquille O’Neal collaborated on Shaq’s albums “You Can’t Stop the Reign” (1996) and “Respect” (1998) and his single “Men of Steel,” which was featured in the 1997 film “Steel.” Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s debut single, 1997’s “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby),” was certified Platinum in the U.S. and reached #1 on the “Billboard” Hot Rap Songs chart. They released the album “Make It Reign” on June 2, 1998, and it reached #38 on the “Billboard” 200 chart and #8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. The duo broke up the following year.

Peter appeared in the 2008 documentary “Big Pun: The Legacy” and the TV series “Funk Flex Full Throttle” (2010) and “Son of a Gun” (2011), then he joined the cast of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” in 2013. He appeared on the show due to his business relationship with cast member Rich Dollaz, and he was featured in more than 60 episodes of the series. In 2014, Gunz appeared in the documentary “Afraid of Dark,” followed by the TV series “Wild ‘N Out” (2015) and “VH1: Unveiled” (2019). In 2020, it was announced that Peter would be hosting the hidden camera reality series “Cheaters.”

(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WE tv)

Personal Life

Peter has dated Gina Prince and Tara Wallace, and he was married to Amina Buddafly (pictured above) from 2013 to 2018. Wallace is the mother of Gunz’s sons Jamison (born October 14, 2008), Kaz (born January 6, 2012), and Gunner (born February 13, 2016), and Buddafly is the mother of his daughters Cori (born July 29, 2014) and Bronx (born August 9, 2016). Peter has five other children: Cory, Whitney, Kennedi, Brandon, and Phoenix.

Cory Gunz is a rapper who signed with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Entertainment label, which is a subsidiary of Birdman’s Cash Money Records. At one point, Tara and Amina were both pregnant by Peter at the same time. The Tara-Peter-Amina love triangle resulted in the highest ratings in the history of “Love & Hip Hop: New York.” The three also appeared together on the WE tv reality series “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” in 2018.