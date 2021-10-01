Peter Nygaard to be extradited to US
OTTAWA — Former Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygaard, once known for boasting about his flamboyant lifestyle, on Friday pardoned a Canadian extradition hearing, a move that could soon see him return to the United States. Will bring to face charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy. Other crimes that victimized dozens of women and teenage girls.
Mr Nygaard was arrested in December from his home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the request of the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan. A nine-count federal indictment alleges that Mr. Nygaard, 80, used his company’s influence, his money and his employees over a 25-year period to recruit adult and “minor female victims” for the sexual gratification of himself and his partners. posted for. .
Mr Nygaard sexually assaulted some people, the indictment said, while his associates assaulted or drugged others “to ensure compliance with Nygaard’s sexual demands”. The indictment states that his actions took place in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada.
Following his arrest, Mr. Nygaard’s Canadian lawyer denied the allegations and predicted that his client would be upheld.
In February, a Winnipeg court denied Mr Nygaard’s request to be released on bail while it considered an extradition request from the United States.
While Canadian courts accept the overwhelming majority of extradition requests, appeals and procedural delays can be used to lengthen the process for years, if the accused has the financial resources to sustain such a legal challenge.
Mr Nygaard, who traveled by private jet to homes with a crew of women, including a property featured on “The Lifestyle of the Rich and Famous”, is now penniless, according to his lawyers. His privately held, Winnipeg-based corporate group, which operated as Nygard International, filed for bankruptcy in Canada and the United States.
Bankruptcy filings show that the liabilities of their corporations exceed their assets by approximately 150 million Canadian dollars.
