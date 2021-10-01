Peter Nygaard to be extradited to US

OTTAWA — Former Canadian fashion executive Peter Nygaard, once known for boasting about his flamboyant lifestyle, on Friday pardoned a Canadian extradition hearing, a move that could soon see him return to the United States. Will bring to face charges of sex trafficking, conspiracy. Other crimes that victimized dozens of women and teenage girls.

Mr Nygaard was arrested in December from his home in Winnipeg, Manitoba, at the request of the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan. A nine-count federal indictment alleges that Mr. Nygaard, 80, used his company’s influence, his money and his employees over a 25-year period to recruit adult and “minor female victims” for the sexual gratification of himself and his partners. posted for. .

Mr Nygaard sexually assaulted some people, the indictment said, while his associates assaulted or drugged others “to ensure compliance with Nygaard’s sexual demands”. The indictment states that his actions took place in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada.

Following his arrest, Mr. Nygaard’s Canadian lawyer denied the allegations and predicted that his client would be upheld.