Petition filed in Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: S V Singare Gowda has filed a petition in the Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of SSLC examination. The petitioner has said that the state government has done the work of endangering the lives of the students by taking the decision to conduct the examination.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: A PIL has been filed in the Karnataka High Court to cancel the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021. The petitioner has challenged the notification issued by the state government regarding the conduct of SSLC examination 2021 in the Government of Karnataka. Along with this, there has been a demand for cancellation of SSLC exam.

Read More: CBSE Board Exams 2022: 10th and 12th exams to be held twice a year, syllabus may be released by end of July

karnataka government’s decision wrong

Petitioner SV Singare Gowda has filed It has been said in the petition that children are struggling with online education and it is extremely impossible to understand the subject in online classes. Then online classes are conducted by only few institutes. There is no such facility in and around Karnataka especially in rural areas. Not a single class has been held in some areas. Hence, the decision to conduct examinations for SSLC in these circumstances is wrong. Therefore, the High Court should order the Government of Karnataka and the Education Department to stop the examinations immediately.

Therefore the SSLC exam should be canceled

It has also been mentioned in the petition that the children and parents have suffered emotional and psychological pain during Kovid-19. It even states that the PUC exam has been canceled in the state. Citing examples of other boards, the petition cited reasons as to why Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 should be cancelled. Along with this, the petitioner has also mentioned that the life of the students is in danger in the event of the examination. SSLC Exam 2021 should be canceled and all SSLC students should also be asked to pass.

Let us tell you that Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021 is to be held from July 19 to July 22, 2021. This year around 8 lakh students have registered to appear for these exams.

Read More: Kerala University: Examination for admission in PG courses will be held from August 1, multiple choice and descriptive questions will be asked

Web Title: Petition Filed In Karnataka High Court Seeking Cancellation Of Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021