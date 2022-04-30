Petito family alleges Laundries went on vacation with Brian knowing Gabby was dead



A newly filed court document claims that Brian Laundry’s parents knew that his girlfriend, 22-year-old Gabriel “Gabby” Petito, was killed before going on a family vacation to Fort de Soto Park.

Petito’s parents filed a filing in Florida’s Sarasota County Court on Thursday, and attorney Patrick J. According to Reilly, Laundry, 23, allegedly told his parents that Petito died on August 28, 2021.

On the same date, Petito’s lawyer claims, Landridge spoke with attorney Steve Bartolino.

“While Gabriel Petito’s family was struggling, the Laundry family went on vacation to Fort Desotto Park on September 6-7, 2021,” Reilly said. “They went on vacation knowing that Brian Laundry had murdered Gabriel Petito. It is believed that they knew where his body was and further knew that Gabriel Petito’s parents were trying to identify him.”

Fort de Soto Park is located in Pinelas County.

Records obtained by Gadget Clock later that month show that Brian’s mother, Roberta Laundry, went to a Florida park.

He canceled reservations for two at the St. Petersburg Campground on August 31 and made new reservations for three on September 3 at the same park for the weekend of September 6-8.

Dwayne “Doug” Chapman, also known as Doug the Bounty Hunter, said he learned that Laundry’s parents had spent two nights there in early September.

“I will no longer give that dog credibility or respect his false claims in my reply,” Laundry Attorney Steven Bertolino told Gadget Clock at the time. However, he told local media that the family camped on September 6 and 7 and that “they all left the park.”

Documents reveal that the checkout was originally recorded on September 8, three days before Gabby Petito was officially a missing person.

Thomas Rutherford, another camper, and his wife were celebrating their anniversary at the campground, three spots down the laundry, he told Gadget Clock earlier.

He said he could “vaguely remember” seeing their trucks and campers because he and his wife rarely saw the campers attached to vehicles. Apart from that, he had no contact with his family.

Riley writes that Roberta Londrio also alleged that Nicole Schmidt – Gabby’s mother – was blocked on her cell phone and Facebook on or about September 10.

Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 in a campground near Grand Teton National Park in northwest Wyoming.

While the Petito family was searching for information, Riley said the laundries kept Brian’s whereabouts secret, and it was believed they were “arranging for him to leave the country.”

He accused Christopher and Roberta Londry of “being hostile to the rights of Joseph Petito and Nicole Schmidt with extreme indifference.”

“Christopher Laundry and Roberta Laundry have demonstrated extreme and offensive behavior, which constitutes behavior under circumstances that go beyond all possible limits of decency and are considered tragic, brutal and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” he said.

The FBI announced in January that Brian Laundry Mayakkahatchi had confessed to the murder in a notebook found near his body after committing suicide at Creek Environmental Park.

Petito’s parents and honest parents filed a lawsuit in Florida in March seeking more than $ 100,000 in damages for alleged negligence, pain and suffering.

Towards the end of the month, Bartolino biasedly filed a motion to withdraw the lawsuit, arguing that there was no evidence to support their claim “intentional mental anguish.”

He said the judge would prevent the Petito family from filing a revised lawsuit if his dismissal request was granted.

Bertolino said laundries are exercising their constitutional right to remain silent.

The KDFW noted that when Brian Laundry’s parents knew Gabby Petito was dead, there was no evidence in the lawsuit that his body could be found.

The couple is expected to face a jury trial in 2023.