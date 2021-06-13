Petra Ecclestone she steps out with fiancé Sam Palmer for dinner in Santa Monica

They held an extravagant occasion to mark his thirty eighth birthday final month.

And Petra Ecclestone and fiancé Sam Palmer seemed loved-up as they headed for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

The heiress, 32, seemed beautiful as she joined her recruitment boss companion, 38, for a romantic dinner date.

Attractive couple: Petra Ecclestone and fiancé Sam Palmer seemed loved-up as they headed for dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California on Saturday

Petra surprised in a daring pair of leopard print trousers, teamed with a classy black prime and leather-based jacket as she left the eaterie.

Her blonde tresses had been styled in gentle waves and a wealthy palette of make-up enhanced her fairly options.

She accomplished the ensemble with a pair of black sandals.

Sam wore an attention-grabbing color block shirt and denims as he strolled with his love.

Animal print: The heiress, 32, seemed beautiful as she joined her recruitment boss companion, 38, for a romantic dinner date

Extravagant bash: Simply final month, the couple celebrated Sam’s thirty eighth birthday with family and friends, together with Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland

Simply final month, the couple celebrated Sam’s thirty eighth birthday with family and friends, together with Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and her husband Jay Rutland.

Tamara, 36, and her property developer husband, 40, posed as a part of a gaggle picture throughout the extravagant birthday celebrations that Jay posted on his Instagram.

Jay captioned the snap: ‘Enjoyable day with the LA crew for @sampalmerofficial birthday.’

Sam additionally shared snaps and movies from the day as effectively, posting an lovely selfie with Petra.

Festivities: Tamara, 36, and her property developer husband (each pictured), 40, loved the extravagant occasion which featured a cotton sweet machine, a photograph sales space, desk tennis matches and a West Ham united birthday cake

He later gushed about his wife-to-be in an Instagram publish, writing: ‘Yesterday was the very best day as a result of I obtained to spend it with you ❤️’

The occasion happened in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and included an extravagant desk with potted crops, a cotton sweet machine and a West Ham united birthday cake.

Leisure for company was supplied in the type of a photograph sales space and desk tennis matches in addition to a bouncy fortress for youngsters.