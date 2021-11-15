Petra Mayer, Books Editor for NPR and ‘Resident Nerd,’ Dies at 46

Petra Meyer, NPR’s book editor and self-described “resident nerd” who delighted readers with her songs about science fiction, comics and cats, died Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. She was 46 years old.

Her death was confirmed by her mother, Elke Meyer, who said on Sunday that the cause was pulmonary embolism.

Ms Mayer joined NPR’s book team in 2012 and worked at the culture desk, according to the public radio network, which reported her death on Saturday.

The announcement prompted tribute to Ms. Meyer, who reported to Comic-Con and contributed to NPR’s Literary Recommendation Tool Book Concerns.