Petra Mayer, Books Editor for NPR and ‘Resident Nerd,’ Dies at 46
Petra Meyer, NPR’s book editor and self-described “resident nerd” who delighted readers with her songs about science fiction, comics and cats, died Saturday at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring. She was 46 years old.
Her death was confirmed by her mother, Elke Meyer, who said on Sunday that the cause was pulmonary embolism.
Ms Mayer joined NPR’s book team in 2012 and worked at the culture desk, according to the public radio network, which reported her death on Saturday.
The announcement prompted tribute to Ms. Meyer, who reported to Comic-Con and contributed to NPR’s Literary Recommendation Tool Book Concerns.
“Petra was NPR and was through,” Nancy Barnes, senior vice president of NPR News, was quoted by the public radio network as saying in an email to staff on Saturday.
In a statement on Sunday, NPR said Ms Mayer had left an indelible mark.
“This is a heartbreaking loss for millions of listeners in the NPR, our member stations and the public radio family,” the statement said. “Petra’s passion for her work, her love for her coworkers, and her sharing of books with public radio listeners has had a lasting effect.”
Prior to her tenure as book editor, Ms. Meyer, according to NPR, was a co-producer and director on the weekend for the radio network’s flagship news program, “All Things Considered.” She worked as a production assistant for “Morning Edition” and “Weekend Edition Saturday”.
In an interview on Sunday, Elke Meyer said her daughter was attracted to a radio career while studying at Amherst College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1996, according to her LinkedIn profile.
“She could have easily made progress in management, but she likes to do actual work,” Ms. Meyer said. “She loved interviewing writers.”
Ms Mayer said her daughter enjoyed an assignment covering a comic-con, where she crossed paths with celebrities and characters.
Beth Nove, editor and producer of NPR, told the public radio network that Petra Meyer is “always ready for anything – be it last minute editing, dressing up as an AP style guide for Halloween or making hedgehogs.” Cheese for an intern farewell party.
Ms. Nov. Said on Twitter Ms. Meyer was to accompany her for the brunch on Saturday. “She (of course) promised to bring something ‘stupidly broad’ seen on the Great British Bake Off,” Ms Nove wrote.
After graduating from Amherst, Ms. Meyer received a master’s degree in broadcast journalism from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, according to her LinkedIn profile.
Ms. Meyer grew up in Washington, D.C. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her father, Jeffrey L. The mayor and his partner, Josh Drobina.
Elke Meyer said her daughter used her position to highlight more diverse writers. She also fought for paid internships, her mother said.
Some of the stories she covers can be overwhelming.
“If anyone in art dies, Petra is the person,” her mother said. “She wanted to write an obit and it would air in an hour.”
#Petra #Mayer #Books #Editor #NPR #Resident #Nerd #Dies
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.