Petro Poroshenko, former Ukraine president, dons battle gear, joins countrymen in the streets: video



Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been spotted wearing a weapon of war among Kiev’s citizens, a video shows online.

In the video, Poroshenko says the situation in Ukraine is dire because of the Russian blockade of the capital.

“We are in the center of Kiev, we are here to protect Ukraine,” said Poroshenko, who is seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket. He said Russian forces were “a little over 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from here.”

“It’s very difficult to explain. In the 21st century, in the middle of Europe, what does it mean to be awakened by Russian missile strikes, Russian air strikes?” He added.

The former president also thanked the international community for supporting Ukraine in the war, saying it “serves as a great demonstration that Ukraine and its people are not alone.”

“We want to be independent. We want to be democratic. And we want to bring our country back to the European family,” he continued. “Putin hates Ukraine, he hates Ukrainians.”

Poroshenko held office in 2014-2019, losing his re-election bid to incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Vitaly Klitsko, the current mayor of Kiev, and his brother, Vladimir Klitsko, a retired pro boxer who joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russia, wrote in a LinkedIn post criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Putin wants to question the geopolitical balance of the whole of Europe, he dreams of being the protector of the Slavic people wherever he is, and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose death he never accepted,” Klitschko wrote.