World

Petro Poroshenko, former Ukraine president, dons battle gear, joins countrymen in the streets: video

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Petro Poroshenko, former Ukraine president, dons battle gear, joins countrymen in the streets: video
Written by admin
Petro Poroshenko, former Ukraine president, dons battle gear, joins countrymen in the streets: video

Petro Poroshenko, former Ukraine president, dons battle gear, joins countrymen in the streets: video

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been spotted wearing a weapon of war among Kiev’s citizens, a video shows online.

In the video, Poroshenko says the situation in Ukraine is dire because of the Russian blockade of the capital.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“We are in the center of Kiev, we are here to protect Ukraine,” said Poroshenko, who is seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket. He said Russian forces were “a little over 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from here.”

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters and the media outside the Kiev District Court of Appeals on January 28, 2022.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks to supporters and the media outside the Kiev District Court of Appeals on January 28, 2022.
(Getty Images)

“It’s very difficult to explain. In the 21st century, in the middle of Europe, what does it mean to be awakened by Russian missile strikes, Russian air strikes?” He added.

Russia’s war against Ukraine: ‘Children and infants pay the highest price’

The former president also thanked the international community for supporting Ukraine in the war, saying it “serves as a great demonstration that Ukraine and its people are not alone.”

Former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko shakes hands during a rally outside the airport after arriving in Kiev on January 17, 2022.

Former Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko shakes hands during a rally outside the airport after arriving in Kiev on January 17, 2022.
(Getty Images)

“We want to be independent. We want to be democratic. And we want to bring our country back to the European family,” he continued. “Putin hates Ukraine, he hates Ukrainians.”

Poroshenko held office in 2014-2019, losing his re-election bid to incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky.

READ Also  NY Sets New Single-Day COVID Case Record; Health Commissioner a Breakthrough Case – Gadget Clock

Vitaly Klitsko, the current mayor of Kiev, and his brother, Vladimir Klitsko, a retired pro boxer who joined the Ukrainian army to fight Russia, wrote in a LinkedIn post criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses a rally in Kiev on July 16, 2020.

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko addresses a rally in Kiev on July 16, 2020.
(Getty Images)

“Putin wants to question the geopolitical balance of the whole of Europe, he dreams of being the protector of the Slavic people wherever he is, and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose death he never accepted,” Klitschko wrote.

#Petro #Poroshenko #Ukraine #president #dons #battle #gear #joins #countrymen #streets #video

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Veterans Yoga Project Helping Long Island Vets Cope With Stress, Painful Memories – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment