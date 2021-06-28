Petrol And Diesel Prices Released Know Today Price In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Oil companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable today after increasing for two consecutive days. Today Monday, June 28, 2021 There has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel.

New Delhi. Oil companies have kept the prices of petrol and diesel stable today after increasing for two consecutive days. Today (Monday, 28 June 2021) there has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol is getting Rs 98.52 per liter in Delhi market today. At the same time, diesel is at Rs 88.95 per liter. Earlier on Sunday, petrol became costlier by 35 paise and diesel price also increased by 25 paise. Despite the softening of crude oil prices in the international market, the prices of diesel petrol in India are increasing.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Monday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 98.52 while diesel is getting Rs 88.95 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 104.62 and the price of diesel is Rs 96.48 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 99.55 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.51 per litre. Talking about Kolkata, here petrol has reached Rs 98.36 a liter and diesel has reached Rs 91.80 a liter.

City Petrol (Rs/Litre Diesel (Rs/Litre) Delhi 98.52 88.95 Mumbai 104.62 96.48 Chennai 99.55 93.51 Kolkata 98.36 91.80 Noida 95.74 89.39 Bangalore 101.75 94.25 Hyderabad 101.32 96.90 Patna 100.47 94.24 Jaipur 105.18 97.99 Lucknow 95.63 89.31 Gurugram 96.18 89.49

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.