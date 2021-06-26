Petrol And Diesel Prices Released Know Today S Price In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Petrol diesel prices increased again today, petrol crossed Rs 100 in Patna

With the increase in the prices of crude oil, there has been a record increase in the price of petrol and diesel today i.e. on June 26. Today petrol has become costlier by 35 paise per liter and diesel by 37 paise per liter.

New Delhi. Oil companies have increased the price of petrol diesel today, giving a shock to the customers. With the increase in the prices of crude oil, there has been a record increase in the price of petrol and diesel today i.e. on June 26. After remaining calm for a day, petrol has become costlier by 35 paise per liter and diesel by 37 paise per liter today. While the price of petrol went up to Rs 98.11 per liter in Delhi market on Saturday, diesel also reached Rs 88.65 per liter.

Crude oil reaches 3-year high

At present, the demand for petroleum fuel is increasing all over the world. Therefore, crude oil has reached the highest level in three years. In the national capital Delhi, petrol is getting Rs 98.17 and diesel is being sold for Rs 88.71. While in Mumbai, petrol is available for Rs 104.28 and diesel for Rs 96.22. Talking about Chennai, petrol is going to score a century there. In Chennai, petrol is available for Rs 99.24 and diesel for Rs 93.28. In Kolkata, petrol is available for Rs 98.03 and diesel for Rs 97.55.

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rate of petrol and diesel in your city

Petrol in Delhi Rs 98.11 per liter and diesel Rs 88.65 per liter

Petrol in Mumbai Rs 104.55 per liter and diesel Rs 96.16 per liter

Petrol in Chennai Rs 99.18 per liter and diesel Rs 93.22 per liter

Petrol in Kolkata Rs 97.99 per liter and diesel Rs 97.49 per liter

Petrol in Bhopal Rs 106.35 per liter and diesel Rs 97.37 per liter

Petrol in Ranchi Rs 97.82 per liter and diesel Rs 97.57 per liter

Petrol in Bengaluru Rs 104.39 per liter and diesel Rs 93.98 per liter

Petrol in Patna Rs 100.13 per liter and diesel Rs 94.00 per liter

Petrol in Chandigarh Rs 94.35 per liter and diesel Rs 88.29 per liter

Petrol in Lucknow Rs 95.29 per liter and diesel Rs 89.06 per liter

Petrol in Jaipur Rs 104.87 per liter and diesel Rs 97.78 per liter

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.