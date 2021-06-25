Petrol And Diesel Prices Released Know Today S Price In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

There is some relief today from the ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol is being sold at Rs 97.76 and diesel at Rs 88.30 per liter in Delhi on Friday.

New Delhi. There is some relief today from the ever-increasing prices of petrol and diesel. There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel today i.e. on June 25. Petrol is being sold at Rs 97.76 and diesel at Rs 88.30 per liter in Delhi on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, petroleum companies had increased the price of petrol by 26 paise and diesel by 7 paise per liter. At the same time, the price of petrol in Chennai has reached close to Rs 99 per liter. So far in June, the price of petrol in Delhi has increased by Rs 3.53 and that of diesel by Rs 3.15.

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Friday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 97.76 while the price of diesel is Rs 88.30 per liter. Talking about Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 103.89 and the price of diesel is Rs 95.79 per liter. Petrol and diesel prices across the country reached new highs on Wednesday after increasing vehicle fuel prices for the 30th time in a month.

name of the city Petrol Rs/Litre Diesel Rs/Litre Bangalore 101.03 93.61 Delhi 97.76 88.3 Kolkata 97.63 91.15 Chennai 98.88 92.89 Jaipur 104.44 97.35 Bhopal 105.99 97 Patna 99.8 93.63 Chandigarh 94.02 87.94

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.