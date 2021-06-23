Petrol And Diesel Prices Released, Know Today’s Price In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

New Delhi. Fast companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel on Wednesday. Amidst the fall in the prices of crude oil in the international market, the oil companies have kept the price of petrol and diesel stable today. There is no change in the price of petrol and diesel today i.e. on June 23. Today the price of petrol in Delhi market is Rs 97.50 per liter. At the same time, diesel is being sold for Rs 88.23. While increasing the prices on Tuesday, the price of petrol was increased by 28 paise per liter and diesel by 26 paise per liter.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about the oil prices in the metros, the price of petrol in Mumbai was Rs 96.81 per liter last month, but the price increased to Rs 103.69 in a month. At the same time, diesel has increased from Rs 87.79 to Rs 95.72. Talking about the national capital, petrol is being sold at Rs 97.50 per liter and diesel at Rs 88.23 per liter. Petrol in Kolkata is available at Rs 97.38 per liter and diesel at Rs 91.08 per liter. At the same time, petrol is being sold at Rs 100.76 per liter and Rs 93.54 per liter in Bangalore. On Wednesday, there has been a slight fall in the price of crude oil at the international level. It is believed that the main reason for this is the decline in corona infection cases. Travel has started in many countries. In the coming days, the demand for petrol and diesel will increase further.

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre)

New Delhi 97.50 88.23

Mumbai 103.63 95.72

Kolkata 97.38 91.08

Chennai 98.65 92.83

Noida 94.80 88.72

Bengaluru 100.76 93.54

Hyderabad 101.33 96.17

Patna 99.55 93.56

Jaipur 104.17 97.27

Lucknow 94.70 88.64

Gurugram 95.25 88.83

Chandigarh 93.77 87.87

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

Petrol and diesel price is updated daily at 6 am. You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.