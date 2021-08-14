Petrol and diesel prices today: Crude oil is expensive but there is no reduction in petrol prices

Highlights Today is the 31st day in a row that petrol and diesel prices have not changed

Earlier, on July 17, petrol was hiked by 30 paise.

Earlier, on July 15, diesel prices were hiked by 15 paise.

Continued decline in international crude oil prices

New Delhi

The world’s largest consumer of crude oil is not on the way to production in China. In fact, the delta type of Kovid-1 the has wreaked havoc there again. This has affected the oil market. Moreover, due to the delta type of Kovid-1 of, there is no recovery in global oil demand in other countries of the world. So Brent crude fell sharply once again on Monday. If you look at India’s petrol-diesel market, petrol-diesel prices have been stable for the last 31 days. On Tuesday, petrol was priced at Rs 101.84 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.87 per liter at Indian Oil (IOC) pumps in Delhi.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter between May and July this year

In the first quarter of this year, there was no increase in petrol prices in March and April due to the Assembly election process in many states. Therefore, even after the rise in crude oil prices during that period, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices. But, since May 4, its prices have skyrocketed. Petrol has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter in 42 days, sometimes on a continuous or stop basis. However, since Hardeep Singh Puri became the Petroleum Minister, his rates have been stable since July 18.

Read also: Corona Update: Government bans export of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Testing Kit

Diesel has gone up by Rs 9.08 in 41 days last month

Despite being an expensive fuel, diesel is sold cheaper in India than petrol. This is because most of the buses and trucks here run on diesel. If these fuels become expensive, market inflation will skyrocket. Assembly elections were held in some states earlier this year. During that period there was no change in the price of diesel for 41 days. However, since May 4, diesel has gone up by Rs 9.08 per liter. Since then, its price has not changed since July 16.

Let’s find out today what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city

The name of the city Petrol Rs. / Liter Diesel Rs. / Liter Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 101.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Bhopal 110.20 98.67 Ranchi 96.68 94.84 Bangalore 105.25 95.26 Patna 104.25 95.57 Chandigarh 97.93 89.50 Lucknow 98.92 90.26

(Source – IOC SMS)

Continued downturn in the crude oil market

The world’s largest consumer of crude oil is not on the way to production in China. In fact, the delta type of Kovid-1 the has wreaked havoc there again. This has affected the oil market. Moreover, due to the delta type of Kovid-1 of, there is no recovery in global oil demand in other countries of the world. So Brent crude fell sharply again on Monday. Brent crude fell 3.1 percent, or 21 2.21, to 68 68.38 a barrel at the close of trading yesterday. Similarly, WTI crude also fell 3.5 per cent or $ 2.42 to $ 66.02 a day earlier. But it improved when the market closed and Brent crude closed at $ 69.51 a barrel and WTI crude at $ 67.29.

Read also: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says important thing on cryptocurrency, find out the full details here

Find out today’s prices in your city

Petrol-diesel rates change daily and are updated at 6 p.m. You can also know the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS (how to check the price of diesel petrol daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by typing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump on 9224992249 and RSP on 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL customers can find out the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.