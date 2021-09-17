Petrol and diesel prices today: For the 13th day in a row, petrol and diesel remained stable

Highlights For the fourth week in a row, crude oil has become more expensive

Brent crude has once again crossed $ 45 a barrel due to rising demand in the US

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 13th consecutive day in the domestic market.

New Delhi

The crude oil market is booming these days. For the fourth week in a row, crude oil prices have risen. Brent crude rose 3.31 percent this week alone. It closed at $ 72.92 a barrel on Friday last week. It has climbed to $ 75.34 a barrel this week. WTI crude is also behind it. It closed at $ 71.97 a barrel this week, up from $ 69.98 a barrel last week. However, state-owned oil companies (Oil PSUs) did not change petrol and diesel prices for the 12th day in a row today. Earlier, on Teachers’ Day, petrol and diesel prices were reduced by 15 paise each. At the Indian Oil (IOC) pump in the Delhi market on Saturday, petrol was at Rs 101.19 per liter. Diesel is priced at Rs 88.62 per liter.

Petrol price has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter between May and July this year

In the first quarter of this year, there was no increase in petrol prices in March and April due to the Assembly election process in many states. Therefore, even after the rise in crude oil prices during that period, there has been no increase in petrol and diesel prices. But, since May 4, its prices have skyrocketed. Petrol has gone up by Rs 11.52 per liter in 42 days, sometimes on a continuous or stop basis. However, since Hardip Singh Puri became the Petroleum Minister, his rates have been stable since July 18. On the day of Rakshabandhan, its price was reduced by only 20 paise. Even after two days, it has dropped by 15 paise. Subsequently, on September 1 and September 5, its price fell again by 15-15 paise.

Also read: Petrol-diesel price: Petrol-diesel not included in GST, price may go up now, find out what is the reason

Diesel has become slightly cheaper than petrol

Crude oil may be sold cheaply in the international market, but here the state oil companies do not lower prices accordingly. Anyway, despite being an expensive fuel, diesel is cheaper than petrol in India. Assembly elections were held in some states earlier this year. During that period there was no change in the price of diesel for 41 days. At that time, the last reduction in diesel price was on April 15. There was a shortage of 14 paise at that time. However, since May 4, diesel has gone up by Rs 9.08 per liter. Since then, its price has not changed since July 16. From August 18 to August 20, its prices have dropped by 20 paise per liter. After that, prices fell similarly on the day of Rakshabandhan. Even after two days, it became cheaper by 15 paise. Diesel has become cheaper by Rs 1.25 in the last fortnight with a reduction of 15 paise on September 1 and 15 paise on September 5.

Let’s find out today what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city



The name of the city Petrol Rs. / Liter Diesel Rs Delhi 101.19 88.62 Mumbai 107.26 96.19 Chennai 98.96 93.26 Kolkata 101.62 91.71 Bhopal 109.63 97.43 Ranchi 96.21 93.57 Bangalore 104.70 94.04 Patna 103.79 94.55 Chandigarh 97.40 88.35 Lucknow 98.30 89.02 Noida 98.52 89.21

(Source – IOC SMS)

The crude oil market rose for the fourth week in a row

The crude oil market is booming these days. For the fourth week in a row, crude oil prices have risen. Brent crude rose 3.31 percent this week alone. It closed at $ 72.92 a barrel on Friday last week. It has climbed to $ 75.34 a barrel this week. WTI crude is also behind it. It closed at $ 71.97 a barrel this week, up from $ 69.98 a barrel last week. Brent crude closed at .3 75.34 a barrel on Friday. WTI crude settled at 71.97 a barrel.

Read also: PNB Home Loans: PNB cuts interest rates on home loans, find out who will benefit

Find out today’s prices in your city

Petrol-diesel rates change daily and are updated at 6 p.m. You can also know the daily rates of petrol and diesel via SMS (how to check the price of diesel petrol daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by typing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump on 9224992249 and RSP on 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL customers can find out the price by sending HPPrice to 9222201122.