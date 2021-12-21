Petrol became costlier by twenty rupees in the neighborhood Rs 177 per liter pleading for help from India

The condition of the foreign exchange crisis in Sri Lanka is that in early December there was only one month’s worth of currency for imports. In November, the island nation’s only refinery was ordered to close due to the dollar crisis.

The problem of cost of fuel is not only facing the people in India, the situation in the neighboring country of Sri Lanka is also very bad. There at present the price of petrol is Rs 177 and diesel is Rs 121 per liter. Because of this common people are living in a lot of trouble. In the neighboring country, the situation of inflation is such that the foreign exchange is left with the government there to pay the bill of imports. Now they are pleading for help from India.

Sri Lanka’s public sector oil company and a local subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation have increased the prices of petrol and diesel amid severe crisis of foreign exchange reserves in the country. On the other hand, the government has said that it is in talks with India and Oman on loan assistance for fuel purchase.

The state-run Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) had demanded a price hike from the government. However, the government did not allow them to increase fuel prices since October. In the latest decision, the CPC has increased the price of petrol by Rs 20 and that of diesel by Rs 10. Now petrol is being sold there at Rs 177 and diesel at Rs 121 per liter.

Sri Lanka is currently facing a serious foreign exchange crisis. Petrol of Lanka IOC (LIOC), a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation in Sri Lanka, will be Rs 3 costlier than 95 octane CPC. The government has instead opted to import finished petroleum products.

The government said talks are underway with India and Oman to set up credit lines for fuel purchases. Recently, New York-based rating agency Fitch downgraded Sri Lanka’s sovereign rating from ‘CCC’ to ‘CCC’, saying that the country’s deteriorating external liquidity situation has increased the likelihood of default due to a fall in foreign exchange. CC’ was done.

The rating agency said in the absence of new external financing sources, it would be difficult for the government to meet its external debt obligations in 2022 and 2023. Fitch said Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange reserves have declined faster than expected due to a combination of higher import bills and foreign exchange intervention by the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Foreign exchange reserves have declined by nearly US$2 billion since August, falling to US$1.6 billion at the end of November. This equates to less than a month of current outward payment (CXP). This shows a decline in foreign exchange reserves of around USD 4 billion since the end of 2020.