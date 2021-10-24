Petrol Diesel Kamaal Rashid Khan Says I Fear When Price Does Not Increase Avinash Das Punya Prasun Bajpai Tweet On it The filmmaker took a pinch

Now Kamal Rashid Khan tweeted about the rising prices of petrol and diesel and said that the day the prices do not increase, that day there is fear.

Petrol and diesel prices are increasing day by day. On Saturday also, the price of petrol and diesel increased by 35-35 paise per liter, in such a situation where the price of petrol has reached Rs 107.24 per liter in Delhi, while the price of diesel has gone up to Rs 95.97 per liter. Apart from this, the price of petrol and diesel in other cities of the country has also crossed Rs 100 per liter. Now Bollywood actor Kamal Rashid Khan has tweeted about this, in which he took a jibe at the rising prices and wrote that the day the price does not increase, that day I feel scared.

Kamal Rashid Khan took a jibe at the rising prices of petrol and diesel and wrote, “Swearingly, now the day the price of petrol does not increase, on that day there is a fear that the development of the country has not stopped.” Filmmaker Avinash Das took a dig at the matter, writing, “Someone made a great suggestion a while back. Buy petrol at night, sell it in the morning.”

Filmmaker Avinash Das further wrote in the tweet, “A conditional profit of fifteen-twenty paise per liter will be made. I have taken this suggestion seriously.” Bollywood actor Ranvir Shorey tweeted and wrote, “Fuel prices in India are always high, as if the arrogance of the government. Gathering headlines to distract from inflation is like covering your mess with flowers. Although it will not remove the stench.”

By GOD Now, on the day when the price of petrol does not increase, there is a fear that the development of the country has stopped. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 23, 2021

Famous journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai tweeted on the matter and wrote, “Take a loan of Rs 50 thousand in Mudra Yojana. Buy 467 liters at Rs 107 per litre. Every next day, you will get more than 30 paise per liter, that is, the average earning per day will be Rs 140. Loan, employment, earning and what else is needed.

Journalist Umashankar Singh shared a screenshot of BJP’s old tweet and wrote, “Karnataka BJP will protest on January 8 against the rising inflation of LPG, Diesel, Petrol.” Apart from them, social media users are also tweeting a lot on these prices.

Vivek Maheshwari tweeted on the rising prices of petrol and diesel, writing, “Petrol has become like bitcoin in India. Perhaps that is why the Indian government has banned bitcoin in the country.” A user named Dharmendra wrote, “The British also used to get the same work done, that was one.”