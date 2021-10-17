petrol diesel price are increasing everyday union minister hardeep puri said we are working towards stability

On Sunday, the price of both diesel and petrol in Delhi increased by 35-35 paise after the state-owned oil companies hiked fuel prices. In Delhi, people will now have to pay Rs 105.84 for a liter of petrol and Rs 94.57 for a liter of diesel.

Petrol and diesel prices are increasing every day in the country. On Sunday again, state-owned oil companies have increased the prices of diesel and petrol. At the same time, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri has also indicated that there will be no reduction in oil prices.

On Sunday, the price of both diesel and petrol in Delhi increased by 35-35 paise after the state-owned oil companies hiked fuel prices. In Delhi, people will now have to pay Rs 105.84 for a liter of petrol and Rs 94.57 for a liter of diesel. At the same time, the price of fuel is sky high in Mumbai, which is called the financial capital. In Mumbai, a liter of petrol will be available for Rs 111.77 and a liter of diesel for Rs 102.52.

Today, the consumption of petrol & diesel is higher by 10-15% & 6-10% respectively compared to pre-COVID times. I’ll not go into the price issue. We continue to work towards the price stability: Union Petroleum & Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri at an event in Delhi y’day pic.twitter.com/NwlABg5JhT — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

More or less the same is the case with metropolitan cities like Chennai and Kolkata. Petrol is being sold at Rs 106.43 per liter and diesel at Rs 97.68 per liter in Kolkata due to rising oil prices. While in Chennai, diesel is available at Rs 98.92 and petrol at Rs 103.01.

At the same time, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also said in gestures that there will be no reduction in oil prices at present. Speaking at an event in Delhi on Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the consumption of petrol and diesel has increased by 10-15% and 6-10% respectively today as compared to the pre-Corona era. I won’t go over the price. We are trying to stabilize the prices of petrol and diesel.