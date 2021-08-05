Petrol Diesel Price Today Check The Latest Fuel Rate City Wise – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Petrol-Diesel Price Today The cheapest petrol and diesel in the country is being found in Port Blair and the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

Petrol-Diesel Price Today On 5 August 2021 New Delhi. There has been no change in the prices of petrol, diesel for the 19th consecutive day today. On this day, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 101.84 and diesel is being sold at Rs 89.87 per liter. At present, the cheapest petrol and diesel in the country is available in Port Blair and the most expensive in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.

In the international market too, the prices of crude oil remained soft for the third consecutive day today. WTI crude fell by $1.20 to $68.15 a barrel, while Brent crude fell by $1.18 to $70.38 a barrel.

Know the latest prices of metros

Today, petrol is being sold at Rs 113.21 per liter and diesel at Rs 103.15 per liter in Sri Ganganagar. Petrol in Indore costs Rs 110.28 per liter and diesel is priced at $98.76 per liter. In other metros of the country, the price of petrol is Rs 107.83 in Mumbai, Rs 107.83 in Bengaluru, Rs 104.25 in Patna, Rs 108.71 in Jaipur, Rs 101.84 in Delhi, Rs 102.08 in Kolkata, Rs 101.49 in Chennai, Rs 98.92 in Lucknow, Rs 98.92 in Agra. 98.32 rupees, in Chandigarh it is 97.93 rupees per liter.

Similarly, the price of diesel is Rs 83.79 per liter in the cheapest Port Blair. Diesel is priced at Rs 89.50 in Chandigarh, Rs 89.96 in Agra, Rs 90.26 in Lucknow, Rs 94.39 in Chennai, Rs 89.87 in Delhi, Rs 93.02 in Kolkata, Rs 95.57 in Patna, Rs 95.26 in Bangalore, Rs 97.45 in Mumbai, Rs 97.45 in Jaipur. 99.02 per liter is Rs.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.