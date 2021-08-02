Petrol-Diesel Price Today, Check The Latest Fuel Rate City-wise – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel for Monday. Even today (August 2, 2021), oil companies have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel.

Petrol-Diesel Price today on 2 August 2021. Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol-diesel for Monday (Petrol-Diesel Price Today). Even today (August 2, 2021), oil companies have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel. There has been relief in oil prices for the 16th consecutive day today. Even today, petrol and diesel are being available at different pumps across the country at the same old rate. Fuel prices were last hiked on July 17. Today in the national capital Delhi, petrol remains stable at Rs 101.84 and diesel at Rs 89.87 per liter. At the same time, petrol in Mumbai is Rs 107.83 and diesel is Rs 97.45 per liter.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Monday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 101.84 while diesel is getting Rs 89.87 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 107.83 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.45 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.49 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.39 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per liter and diesel is Rs 93.02 per litre.

Read More:Central government is giving 50% discount to farmers on buying tractors, take advantage of this scheme

name of the city Petrol Rupees/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Bangalore 105.25 95.26 Lucknow 98.69 90.26 Patna 104.57 95.81 Jaipur 108.71 99.02 Gurugram 99.46 90.47

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Read More:SBI is giving rebate in processing fee on home loan, take advantage of this scheme

NSRates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.