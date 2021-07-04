Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Know The Price Of Oil In Your City

Oil companies have once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel. Petrol prices hiked sharply by 35 paise per liter. At the same time, the price of diesel has also been increased by 18 paise per liter.

New Delhi. Oil companies have once again increased the prices of petrol and diesel. Today on July 4, 2021, petrol prices were sharply increased by 35 paise per liter. At the same time, the price of diesel has also been increased by 18 paise per liter. In the capital Delhi and also in Kolkata, the price of petrol is fast approaching Rs 100 per liter. Petrol in Delhi has reached Rs 99.51 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.36. At the same time, petrol is being sold at 99.45 per liter and diesel 92.27 per liter in Kolkata today. Fuel prices in the country have reached their all-time high.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Saturday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 99.51 while diesel is getting Rs 89.36 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 105.98 and the price of diesel is Rs 96.91 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 100.44 per liter and diesel at Rs 93.91 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 99.44 per liter and diesel is Rs 92.27 per litre.

read this also: Gold Silver Price Today: There is a rise in the luster of gold, know the rate of 10 grams of gold

name of the city Petrol Rupee/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 99.51 89.36 Mumbai 105.98 96.91 Chennai 100.44 93.91 Kolkata 99.44 92.27 Bhopal 107.80 98.13 Ranchi 94.89 94.31 Bangalore 102.84 94.72 Patna 101.62 94.76 Chandigarh 95.70 89.00 Lucknow 96.65 89.75

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

read this also: Big change in the rules for making FD, one mistake can cause damage

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.