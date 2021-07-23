Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Petrol-Diesel Price Today On 23 July 2021 Today, for the sixth consecutive day, there was no change in the prices of petrol and diesel in the country.

Petrol-Diesel Price Today On 23 July 2021 New Delhi. Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol-diesel for Friday (Petrol-Diesel Price Today). There was no change in the prices of petrol and diesel for the sixth consecutive day today (July 23, 2021). Despite the prices of petrol and diesel being stable for the last six days, the prices of petrol and diesel in many states have reached their all-time high. Petrol is being sold at Rs 110 per liter in many cities. Although the prices of crude oil have come down in the international market, but due to various taxes levied in the country, the people of the country are not getting its benefits.

See also: If you are planning for tax saving by investing in FD, then do this work, there will be more benefit

Today these are the prices of petrol and diesel in various cities including metros

Today the price of petrol is Rs 101.84 in Delhi, Rs 107.83 in Mumbai, Rs 101.49 in Chennai, Rs 102.08 in Kolkata, Rs 105.25 in Bengaluru, Rs 110.20 in Bhopal, Rs 97.93 in Chandigarh, Rs 96.68 in Ranchi, Rs 98,92 in Lucknow. And in Patna Rs.104.25 has been fixed. Similarly, the price of diesel is Rs 89.87 in Delhi, Rs 97.45 in Mumbai, Rs 94.39 in Chennai, Rs 93.02 in Kolkata, Rs 95.26 in Bengaluru, Rs 98.67 in Bhopal, Rs 89.50 in Chandigarh, Rs 94.84 in Ranchi, Rs 90.26 in Lucknow and Rs. 95.57 in Patna.

See also: LIC: Arogya Rakshak Health Insurance Plan is different in this case, many big benefits are included in the same plan

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city through an SMS

Petroleum companies regularly update the prices of petrol and diesel. Because of this, their prices keep changing daily. In this situation, you can know the price of petrol and diesel in your city through just one SMS. If you are a customer of Indian Oil, then write the RSP code and send it to 9224992249. In a short time, the details of what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city will come on your mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.

Petrol price hiked 39 times after April

Petrol prices have increased 39 times since April in the year 2021. At the same time, if we talk about the price of diesel, then its rates have increased 36 times. The government has given this information in the Lok Sabha in response to the question asked by the opposition. The government also informed that during this period the prices of petrol were cut once and diesel twice. There was no change in the price of petrol 64 times and in diesel 66 times.