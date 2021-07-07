Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise and diesel by 17 paise. Petrol prices in the capital today crossed Rs 100 per liter and reached Rs 100.21 per liter.

New Delhi. Government oil companies have released the price of petrol and diesel for Wednesday. Today, on July 7, 2021, the fuel prices have been increased. Petrol prices have been increased by 35 paise and diesel by 17 paise. Petrol prices in the capital today crossed Rs 100 per liter and reached Rs 100.21 per liter. At the same time, diesel has become Rs 89.53 per liter. A day earlier on Tuesday, there was no change in the price of Tej. On the previous day, the price of petrol in the capital Delhi was Rs 99.86 per liter and the price of diesel was Rs 89.36 per liter.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Tuesday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 100.21 while diesel is getting Rs 89.53 per liter. On the other hand, talking about Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 106.25 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.09 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 101.06 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.06 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 100.23 per liter and diesel is Rs 92.50 per litre.

name of the city Petrol Rupees/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 100.21 89.53 Mumbai 106.25 97.09 Kolkata 100.23 92.50 Chennai 101.06 94.06 Jaipur 106.64 98.47 Lucknow 96.99 89.75 Patna 102.01 94.76 Noida 97.10 89.83

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.