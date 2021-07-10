Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Petrol and diesel prices have increased today on July 10, 2021. The price of petrol has increased by 35 paise per liter and that of diesel by 26 paise per liter.

New Delhi. Government oil companies have released the price of petrol and diesel for Saturday. Petrol and diesel prices have increased today on July 10, 2021. The price of petrol has increased by 35 paise per liter and that of diesel by 26 paise per liter. A day before this, the prices of petrol and diesel in the country did not increase on Friday. Petrol is being sold at Rs 100.91 per liter in the country’s capital Delhi today. At the same time, diesel is being sold at Rs 89.88 per liter. With this increase in the prices of fuels, their prices have reached a new high.

Know the latest prices of metros

Petrol price in Delhi increased by 35 paise to Rs 100.81 and diesel by 26 paise to a record high of Rs 89.88 per liter today.

In Mumbai, petrol became costlier by 34 paise to Rs 106.59 and diesel by 28 paise to Rs 97.46 per liter.

In Chennai, the price of petrol increased by 30 paise and that of diesel by 24 paise. One liter of petrol was found there for Rs 101.67 and diesel for Rs 94.39.

In Kolkata, petrol became costlier by 39 paise to Rs 101.01 and diesel by 32 paise to Rs 92.97 per liter.

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.