Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for Sunday. After the increase on Saturday, there has been no increase in the price of petrol and diesel today, July 11, 2021.

New Delhi. Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for Sunday. After the increase on Saturday, there has been no increase in the price of petrol and diesel today, July 11, 2021. Yesterday, the price of petrol was increased by 35 paise. Diesel price was also increased by 26 paise per liter. Petrol is being sold at Rs 100.56 per liter and diesel at Rs 89.62 per liter in Delhi today. Fuel prices have reached a new high.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Tuesday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 100.91 while diesel is getting Rs 89.88 per liter. Talking about Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 106.92 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.46 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold for Rs 101.67 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.39 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 101.01 per liter and diesel is Rs 92.97 per liter.

name of the city Petrol Rupee/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 100.91 89.88 Mumbai 106.92 97.46 Chennai 101.67 94.39 Kolkata 101.01 92.97 Bhopal 109.24 98.67 Ranchi 95.96 94.84 Bangalore 104.29 95.26 Patna 103.18 95.46 Chandigarh 97.04 89.51 Lucknow 98.01 90.27

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.