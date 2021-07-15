Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today

Petrol-Diesel Price today on 15 July 2021. Oil companies have increased the prices of petrol and diesel once again on Thursday after two days of no change. Petrol has become costlier by 31-39 paise and diesel by 15-21 paise per liter in the country. Now the new price of petrol in the capital Delhi has gone up to Rs 101.54. On the other hand, if we talk about diesel, then diesel has become Rs 89.87 per liter. After this increase, oil prices across the country have reached new record levels.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about the oil prices in metros, on Thursday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 101.54 while diesel is getting Rs 89.87 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 107.54 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.45 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold for Rs 102.23 per liter and diesel for Rs 94.39 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 101.74 per liter and diesel is Rs 93.02 per litre.

name of the city Petrol Rupees/Litre Diesel Rs/Litre New Delhi 101.54 89.87 Mumbai 107.54 97.45 Kolkata 101.74 93.02 Chennai 102.23 94.39 Noida 98.73 90.34 Bangalore 104.94 95.26 Hyderabad 105.52 97.96 Patna 103.91 95.51 Jaipur 108.40 99.02 Lucknow 98.63 90.26 Gurugram 99.17 90.47 Chandigarh 97.64 89.50

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.