Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Relief for the second consecutive day on the rising price of petrol and diesel, know what is the price in your city

Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for Wednesday. There is some relief today from the ever-increasing prices.

Petrol-Diesel Price today on 14 July 2021. Government oil companies have released the prices of petrol and diesel for Wednesday. There is some relief today from the ever-increasing prices. Oil companies did not increase prices on July 14. Petrol and diesel prices are stable today. There was no change in oil prices even a day earlier i.e. on Tuesday. On Monday, the price of diesel was cut by 16 paise per liter. At the same time, petrol prices were increased by 28 paise per liter. Petrol is being sold at Rs 101.19 per liter in Delhi today. At the same time, diesel came down to Rs 89.72 per liter from yesterday’s Rs 89.88 per liter.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Tuesday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 100.19 while diesel is getting Rs 89.72 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 107.20 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.29 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold for Rs 101.67 per liter and diesel for Rs 94.24 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 101.35 per liter and diesel is Rs 92.81 per liter.

name of the city Petrol Rupees/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 101.19 89.72 Mumbai 107.20 97.29 Chennai 101.67 94.24 Kolkata 101.35 92.81 Bhopal 109.53 98.50 Ranchi 96.18 94.68 Bangalore 104.58 95.09 Patna 103.52 95.30 Chandigarh 97.37 89.35 Lucknow 98.29 90.11

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.