Petrol Diesel Price Today Know The Price Of Oil In Your City – Petrol-Diesel Price Today: Relief in petrol and diesel for the fourth consecutive day, know how much is the price in your city

Crude oil prices have come down in the international market. It is believed that the prices of petrol and diesel may come down soon.

Petrol-Diesel Price today on 21 July 2021. Government oil companies have released new rates of petrol and diesel for Wednesday. Even today (July 21, 2021), oil companies have not made any change in the price of petrol and diesel. Petrol and diesel prices remain stable for the fourth consecutive day. Earlier on Tuesday, Monday and Sunday also there was no increase in prices. Petrol is being sold at Rs 101.84 and diesel at Rs 89.87 per liter in Delhi today. Crude oil prices have come down in the international market. It is believed that the prices of petrol and diesel may come down soon.

Petrol price hiked 39 times after April

Petrol prices have increased 39 times since April in the year 2021. At the same time, if we talk about the price of diesel, then its rates have increased 36 times. In response to the question of the opposition, the government has given this information in the Lok Sabha. The government also informed that during this period the prices of petrol were cut once and diesel twice. There was no change in the price of petrol 64 times and in diesel 66 times.

Know the latest prices of metros

Talking about oil prices in metros, on Wednesday, the price of petrol in Delhi is Rs 101.84 while diesel is getting Rs 89.87 per liter. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the price of petrol here is Rs 107.83 and the price of diesel is Rs 97.45 per liter. Petrol in Chennai is being sold at Rs 102.49 per liter and diesel at Rs 94.39 per litre. Petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per liter and diesel is Rs 93.02 per litre.

name of the city Petrol Rupees/Litre Diesel Rupees/Litre Delhi 101.84 89.87 Mumbai 107.83 97.45 Chennai 102.49 94.39 Kolkata 102.08 93.02 Bangalore 105.25 95.26 Lucknow 98.69 90.26 Patna 104.57 95.81 Bhopal 110.20 98.67 Jaipur 108.71 99.02 Gurugram 99.46 90.47

Petrol is beyond Rs 100 in these cities

Till now the price of petrol has crossed Rs 100 per liter in many cities. The most expensive petrol and diesel is in Ganganagar, Rajasthan. Ratnagiri, Prabhnid, Aurangabad, Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Leh, Banswara, Indore, Jaipur, Delhi, Kolkata, Patna, Chennai, Bhopal, Gwalior, Guntur, Kakinada, Chikmagalur, Shivamogga and Leh are also included. Apart from this, petrol has already crossed the Rs 100 per liter mark in metros Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Rates are fixed every day at 6 am

The price of petrol and diesel of all oil marketing companies IOC, BPCL and HPCL keeps on fluctuating every day. The new price of petrol and diesel is updated daily at 6 am. The new rates are applicable from 6 am. In which the price of petrol and diesel almost doubles by adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things.

Know the price of petrol and diesel in your city like this

You can find out the price of petrol and diesel at your nearest petrol pump through SMS sitting at home. Indian Oil customers will have to send a message to 9224992249 by entering the city code along with the RSP from their mobile. Similarly, BPCL customers can send SMS to 9223112222 by typing RSP from their mobile. HPCL customers can send SMS by typing HPPrice to 9222201122.